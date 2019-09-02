The annual Labor Day Picnic in Desloge has been going strong since Friday evening and the last day of the picnic kicked off with one of the largest parades held in the county each year.
The parade began making its way down Wilson Street and onto Chestnut Street. Many groups, clubs, sports teams, and businesses participated in the parade this year by making floats, decorating vehicles and trailers, and throwing out candy for all the many young spectators lining the parade route and filling their grocery bags with treats tossed to them.
Leading the march down Chestnut Street were the parade grand marshals, Elizabeth and Jack Poston from First Baptist Church of Desloge and the Feed My Sheep organization.
The atmosphere was filled with sounds of fire trucks and emergency vehicles from Desloge and other surrounding cities blaring sirens and horns. The North County High School marching band played music and set a cadence for the procession while the Raiderettes dance team, as well as cheerleaders from North County and Mineral Area College, kept the crowd’s energy high. Some school mascots were also in the parade tossing out candy and bringing local school spirit to the event.
Several local unions proudly marched in the parade representing the Local 562 Plumbers and Pipefitters Union, the Local One International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, the Local 513 Operating Engineers, the Local 1795 Carpenters, the Local 396 Iron Worker’s Union, and the Local 600 Teamsters Union.
Of course, the parade would not be complete without the local Shriners making an appearance with their signature skeeters and clown cars.
The Mineral Area Heritage Tractor Club had a large presence in the parade, as well, with more than 10 different unique classic tractors. The club later held a tractor show in the picnic area sponsored by Auto Plaza Group.
Other parade features included people of all ages riding horses through the parade and Belgrade State Bank had a horse-drawn carriage pulled by two Clydesdales.
A wide variety of parade participants were on display during the approximate hour-long march through town. Local Boy Scout Troop 549 of Desloge was represented in the parade along with several area organizations including the SEMO Family Violence Council, politicians and government officeholders, and area churches.
After the parade, the last day of carnival festivities began at the city park and there were plenty of things to do and see. There were several carnival rides including a Ferris wheel, a centrifuge ride, the Sizzler, a mechanical bull, and four-lane racing slides, among several others.
The park area was packed with families making the most of the last day of the Labor Day celebration.
“So far the rides have been the best part because the kids love the rides,” said Megan McMillin who was at the picnic with her son Finley, and niece Sidney. “The food is really good too.
“It's hard to pick between the food and the rides,” McMillin said when asked about their favorite part of the Labor Day Picnic.
McMillin said she brings her family to the picnic every year and this year her family's favorite ride was the Sizzler.
“It's good every year but this year seems to be really really good,” McMillin said. “It's been especially good because of the weather which has been nice.”
Event-goers were entertained by the band Borderline in the pavilion area of the park while activities such as Money in the Haystack took place in the near-by grass field.
The beer garden was also a huge success this year and food vendors were in no short supply. However, due to the large crowds throughout the weekend, food supply began running low among the many vendors at the picnic.
“It's been a very successful event,” said the secretary of the Desloge Chamber of Commerce, David Shaw. “The only problem I've got as of Monday afternoon is that some of the food vendors are running out of food.
“They brought enough for what they thought was going to be overkill and we've had such crowds that we're starting to run low on some food items,” Shaw explained. “So it's been good for the vendors and I think the people have enjoyed it.”
Shaw explained that the bands have been very well received this year and that overall, it has been a very profitable and fun weekend.
“I would guess that this has been about a 10 percent increase from our largest turnout,” Shaw said. “We had a washout on Friday night but all that did was put a little damper on things because the next day, our vendors said that they more than made up and compensated for any losses they had on Friday night.”
Shaw said that it's a priority to make sure that the vendors are happy because the chamber wants them to come back and provide high-quality food service for the picnic.
“We already have a lot of vendors that are signing up for next year,” said Shaw who is already looking at plans for next year. “Even most of our bands have indicated that they want to come back…”
Shaw said that he wanted to thank the city of Desloge, especially the Parks and Recreation Department who he said have bent over backward to keep the park clean, everything serviceable, traffic flow working well, and safety issues resolved.
“They’ve been outstanding,” Shaw said. "Especially the Parks [and Recreation] Director Terry Cole who is an outstanding individual and a big asset to the city.”
Overall, the Desloge Labor Day Picnic was an apparent success and had very little problems.
Desloge Police Chief James Bullock said that the police department did not have to deal with very many problems over the weekend and only made one arrest which was not related to the picnic.
“It's been really, really calm,” said Bullock. “Good crowds and no problems…”
