It’s not quite spring but organizers are already busy planning the Annual Labor Day Picnic that occurs each Labor Day Weekend in Desloge City Park.
The Desloge Chamber of Commerce has scheduled their annual picnic to begin at 5 p.m. on Aug. 30 and go through Sept. 2. The chamber has decided to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the first moon landing and the theme of the picnic will be “Moon Landing.”
Food, as always, will be available in abundance. The picnic will also feature games, rides, and crafts.
City Administrator Dan Bryan said that the expansion and pride in creating such an amazing event is a direct reflection of what they are looking to do here in Desloge, which is provide the best possible result for residents and surrounding communities.
“This will be my third year being involved with the picnic as city administrator,” said Bryan. "The relationship between the city and the chamber gains strength each year – we seem to have all the right people in all the right places.”
On Aug. 30 at 7 p.m., the picnic will feature the Best of Times Band. The band, on their Facebook page, claims to be the band to help you have “the best of times.” The band plays oldies, classic rock, southern rock, R&B, and “beach music.”
On Aug. 31 at noon, Bill Scott will perform. Scott will be followed at 2:30 p.m. by Hunter Hathcoat Band. Hathcoat is a singer/songwriter from Ellington with a passion for songwriting and county music. Most recently, he has released his first EP and is currently climbing in the top 40 Texas Music Scene charts. The lead single has reached nearly 100 thousand Spotify streams within the first few months of released and has gained radio airplay across Missouri with his lead single, “Try My Best.”
That evening at 5 p.m., Shannon Cox and the Black Diamond Band will perform.
Following Black Diamond, Crystal and the Bone Shakers will perform at 8 p.m. Crystal and the Bone Shakers is a classic rock band from Farmington consisting of Crystal Gore on lead vocals and percussion, Gary Moore on lead guitar, Marc Gokenbach on keyboards and vocals, Jon Brickey on bass guitar and vocals, and Dave Womack on drums.
Sept. 1 will also bring bands to the stage. At 12:30 p.m., the Ficken/Harned Acoustic Group will perform. Ficken/Harned is a three-person group from Festus. The group consists of Greg Harned, Curtis Harned, and Ronald Ficken. The group performs music ranging from the 1960s through the 1990s, however, they noted that they do not perform country music.
At 3 p.m. Route 67 will take the stage. Route 67, pronounced “root 67” was founded in 2001, and is composed of entertainers and musicians who have been a part of the country music scene for years. The band focuses on country music from the 60s through the 90s. The band is composed of Colleen Gallagher, Josh Driskill, and Darren Thomas. At 6 p.m. the Johnathan Braddy Band will perform. Founded in 2016, Johnathan Braddy Band is a country music band from Crystal City composed of lead guitar and vocalist Johnathan Braddy, bass guitarist Tim Cossey, drummer Kyle Hill, lead guitar and vocalist Preston Pigg, and steel guitarist Keith Barton.
Labor Day entertainment, beginning at 12:30 p.m. will be provided by 3-way Street. 3-way Street is an alternative rock group composed of lead guitarist Dimitri Tianis, rhythm guitarist and singer Marcos Morales, bass player Sam Waddick, and drummer Rich Torkelson.
The chamber is also seeking sponsors for the event from the community and businesses. To help in sponsoring the event, email the chamber at director@deslogechamber.com or fill out an investor application and mail it or drop it by the chamber office.
Sponsorships for the picnic include different benefits and levels of advertising. A bronze level is $250 (includes exclusive chamber tent bronze sponsorship banner) and is unlimited, silver is $1,000 (Beer Cup sponsor) and is limited to four, gold is $2,000 (Gazebo Sponsor) and is limited to three, and platinum is $3,000 and limited to one (this is the main event sponsor). Other opportunities to sponsor include the tractor show, car show, and motorcycle show each for $250 and the Spradling Pavilion for $500.
