Pioneer Days returns this weekend

The Annual Pioneer Days in Marquand returns with a full schedule of events Friday through Sunday. The event marks the unofficial start of the fall season.

Festivities kick off Friday evening with a pot luck meal sponsored by Big Creek Baptist Church. Meat is provided, bring a covered dish, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Marquand Park. There will be entertainment at the pavilion.

Also, Friday night is Piano Wars at Homan Hall with doors opening at 6 p.m., dinner at 6:30 p.m., and the show starting at 7 p.m. Reservations are required.

On Saturday, Historic Marquand Park will be full of activities from 8 a.m. until 6:30 p.m.

Event Coordinator Amanda Gwinn said the Marquand Fire Department will start off the day with its annual breakfast at 7 a.m.

The Car and Motorcycle Show hosted by Marquand Development Corp will begin registration at 8 a.m. and remain on display until the awards presentation at 2 p.m.

Craft and food vendors, as well as the games and bounce house, open at 9 a.m.

Gwinn said, there will be a couple new food vendors this year, including local favorites Ghee Ghee's Kitchen and the Farmhouse food truck.

"Returning is Nana & Papa's Kettle Corn and our Marquand-Zion school students will also have concessions available," Gwinn said. "Our local ice cream shop, Num Num's will be open for all your favorite ice cream treats."

Gwinn said she is looking forward to the craft vendors this year.

"Those returning, as well as some new people joining us," Gwinn said. "We have a diverse group of people that will have lots of fun and creative handmade items available. I always look forward to our community coming together for a great day of fun for everyone."

Music is planned throughout the day, with Bobby Spain playing acoustic country starting at 9 a.m.; Grisham Spur taking the stage at noon; and Jed Melton Band finishing things off, starting at 3:30 p.m.

Gwinn said she is looking forward to seeing everyone dance, sing, laugh, play games, shop and enjoy the great food.

Other highlights include Cornhole Tournament at 11 a.m.; Rob Stephens Memorial Horseshoe Tournament at noon; Relay Race for ages 5-14 at 1 p.m.; and the Parade and Car Show Cruise at 3 p.m.

"We will have games for kids of all ages," Gwinn said. "An exciting new addition to Pioneer Days will be our Relay Race this year. We will do races for multiple ages from 5 to adult, free to enter, with prizes for our winners."

The parade lineup begins at 3 p.m. with a cruise around the park. Participants will include winners and car show participants, Marquand Fire Department, sponsors and local businesses.

Gwinn said anyone who would like to participate in the parade is welcome and can contact Marquand City Hall for more information.

On Sunday, the community is invited to gather at the park at 11 a.m. for a Community Wide Church Service. All are welcome to take part in worship, singing and fellowship followed by dinner on the grounds. Those attending are asked to bring a covered dish and lawn chair. Meat and drink provided.

"I would like to thank all of our sponsors and volunteers that continue to help us make this event possible," Gwinn said. "We could not do it without their support."

For more information and updates, find the "Pioneer Days 2022" event page on Facebook or contact Marquand City Hall.