Pioneer Days returns to Marquand this weekend

Other highlights include Kiddie Tractor Pull and Cornhole Tournament at 11 a.m., Rob Stephens Memorial Horseshoe Tournament all at noon., Pie Eating Contest at 1 p.m. and the Parade and Car Show Cruise at 3 p.m.

On Sunday, the community is invited to gather at the park at 11 a.m. for a community-wide church service. All are welcome to take part in worship, singing and fellowship followed by dinner on the grounds. Those attending are asked to bring a covered dish and lawn chair. Meat and drink provided.

"COVID has been a challenge," Gwinn said. "This year we have added a hand-washing station and will have hand sanitizer stationed throughout the park. We are encouraging everyone to wear masks and keep social distance as recommended by our health department and CDC guidelines."

Gwinn said unfortunately there have been a couple cancellations this year including Piano Wars and the Fire Department Breakfast.

Despite the extra precautions and couple cancellations, the community and organizers are still excited to see the event come back to town.

"I am very excited to see our community have the opportunity to come together again," Gwinn said. "I am most looking forward to seeing everyone and all of the kids and families having a great time."