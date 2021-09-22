Pioneer Days returns to Marquand this weekend

The Annual Pioneer Days in Marquand marks the unofficial start of the fall season. After a COVID-19 hiatus, the event returns this year with a full schedule of events this weekend
Event Coordinator Amanda Gwinn said everything seems to be flowing smoothing and everyone seems to be eager and excited to be back.
"This year we kept everything simple, with COVID looming, and not knowing how things would go," Gwinn said. "However, we had added a Cornhole Tournament and Pie Eating Contest.
"We have a lot of new craft vendors, and our new local business, Num Num's Sweetshop, will be open and hosting events throughout the day and face painting."
Gwinn said the historical tours will return this year and the Sitze Cabin will be open for people to walk through to see the renovations.
"The museum will be opened and our cabin will be open for walk through," Gwinn said. "Our cabin restoration is still in effect but we have made progress. There will not be items in the cabin but it will be open for viewing. We will also have a historical tour available to the public."
New this year is music by Brad and Tara Gipson on Friday evening along with a potluck style picnic from 5 to 7 p.m. hosted by Big Creek Baptist Church with the whole community invited.
Music will continue on Saturday with Randy Houston with Erica Gianesin from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the headliner, Jed Melton Band, from 1 to 4 p.m.
Gwinn said unfortunately the community favorite kabob vendor is currently not planning to attend but there will be plenty of other yummy treats available.
"Including a new food truck, the Snack Shack, which will feature pork tenderloin sandwiches, specialty hamburgers, coney dogs, and deep fried goodies such as Oreos, pickles, Kool-Aid, and funnel cakes," Gwinn said. "Our students at Marquand-Zion will have concessions. We will also have homemade baked goodies, freeze dried candy, and Nana and Papa's Kettle Corn will be joining us again this year."
On Saturday, Historic Marquand Park will be full of activity from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.
The Car and Motorcycle Show hosted by Marquand Development Corp will begin registration at 8 a.m. and remain on display until the awards presentation at 2 p.m.
Craft and food vendors will open at 9 a.m. along with the games and bounce house.
"Our vendor response has been great this year, we currently have just over 50 vendors and applications are still coming in this week," Gwinn said. "A lot of our vendors are home crafters and we will have a large variety of handcrafted items."
Other highlights include Kiddie Tractor Pull and Cornhole Tournament at 11 a.m., Rob Stephens Memorial Horseshoe Tournament all at noon., Pie Eating Contest at 1 p.m. and the Parade and Car Show Cruise at 3 p.m.
On Sunday, the community is invited to gather at the park at 11 a.m. for a community-wide church service. All are welcome to take part in worship, singing and fellowship followed by dinner on the grounds. Those attending are asked to bring a covered dish and lawn chair. Meat and drink provided.
"COVID has been a challenge," Gwinn said. "This year we have added a hand-washing station and will have hand sanitizer stationed throughout the park. We are encouraging everyone to wear masks and keep social distance as recommended by our health department and CDC guidelines."
Gwinn said unfortunately there have been a couple cancellations this year including Piano Wars and the Fire Department Breakfast.
Despite the extra precautions and couple cancellations, the community and organizers are still excited to see the event come back to town.
"I am very excited to see our community have the opportunity to come together again," Gwinn said. "I am most looking forward to seeing everyone and all of the kids and families having a great time."
Gwinn said none of this would be possible without the event sponsors and she would like to send a huge thank you for the support they have received from the community.
For more information and updates find the "Pioneer Days 2021!" event page on Facebook.
Victoria Kemper is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-783-3366 or at vkemper@democratnewsonline.com