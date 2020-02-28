Pirate festival set for Saturday

“Shiver me timbers,” “ahoy,” and “Yo ho ho!” will likely be heard more than once this Saturday at Alexander’s banquet hall inside The Factory.

Pirates who’ve sailed the high seas – and those local residents who might have an interest in becoming one even temporarily – will want to attend the Keelhaul Bangerang Pirate Festival this weekend.

This is the first time a pirate festival has been held in Farmington. Pirate events are often held on the West and East Coasts, and Edward Keelhaul wanted to bring one to the Parkland. He is organizing the event and playing the role of captain.

Keelhaul makes handmade hats with a strong emphasis on pirate hats. He wanted to bring awareness to the Maiden Faire Renaissance Festival – set for this May 30-31 and June 6-7 in Farmington – with this pirate event. He has been participating in Renaissance fairs and festivals for about five years.

“We also wanted to create an event that is very period accurate to the 1700s pirates,” said Keelhaul. “Most of the bands and vendors are also all from the Missouri area.”

Keelhaul said the overall goal is to make participants “look like a real pirate and not the Halloween type.”