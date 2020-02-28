Pirate festival set for Saturday

“Shiver me timbers,” “ahoy,” and “Yo ho ho!” will likely be heard more than once this Saturday at Alexander’s banquet hall inside The Factory.
Pirates who’ve sailed the high seas – and those local residents who might have an interest in becoming one even temporarily – will want to attend the Keelhaul Bangerang Pirate Festival this weekend.
This is the first time a pirate festival has been held in Farmington. Pirate events are often held on the West and East Coasts, and Edward Keelhaul wanted to bring one to the Parkland. He is organizing the event and playing the role of captain.
Keelhaul makes handmade hats with a strong emphasis on pirate hats. He wanted to bring awareness to the Maiden Faire Renaissance Festival – set for this May 30-31 and June 6-7 in Farmington – with this pirate event. He has been participating in Renaissance fairs and festivals for about five years.
“We also wanted to create an event that is very period accurate to the 1700s pirates,” said Keelhaul. “Most of the bands and vendors are also all from the Missouri area.”
Keelhaul said the overall goal is to make participants “look like a real pirate and not the Halloween type.”
He also hopes to bring handmade arts of all kinds – many which are considered “lost art” – to Farmington with this event.
Doors open at noon. Bands begin playing at 4 p.m. They include the headlining band Tom Mason and the Blue Buccaneers and Pirates Inc., Bonny Way, Rum Runners, Red Rum Runners and Mohave Robb.
About 20 vendors are scheduled to be at the event including Keelhaul Hats, Clay by Clay and Captain Gold Tooth.
“I want you to feel like you just stepped back in time in 1727 and you just walked in to a real pirate party,” said Keelhaul. “There will be plenty of rum, great music and a friendly environment.”
He said most of the show is for an adults-only audience.
Events during the evening include the ugliest tattoo contest with a trophy for the winner and contests for the best beard, wench, hat and Pirate of 2020. Activities include a liar’s dice tournament – similar to Texas Hold ’em – and axe throwing.
A cash bar will be available. Participants who purchase wrist bands will receive 10-15 percent off at nearly all restaurants in The Factory.
Tickets are $20 in advance on Eventbrite and $25 at the door.
The event concludes at midnight. Check the Facebook page Keelhaul Bangerang for an updated list of vendors an events.
Pam Clifton is a contributing writer for the Daily Journal