Stephen Kemper of Ste. Genevieve has been hitting the road pursuing his dream of being a songwriter.
Spending half of his time in Nashville, Kemper has been playing iconic spots such as the Bluebird Cafe, Douglas Corner Cafe and the now-closed Bobby's Idle Hour Tavern.
Kemper currently has two songs available, "Cute Little Country Girl" and "Redneck Retirement Resort" on iTunes, Amazon Music, Spotify and more than 50 other sites.
"I honestly never thought I would go to Nashville," Kemper said. "Once I started writing songs all my friends and family started telling me I needed to go, and of course my wife insisted."
Kemper said he thought he would go, play a few songs, come back home and get to say he went to Nashville.
"The support from my hometown community is what has made me push a little harder to be creative," Kemper said. "I feel I owe it to the community for all they’ve done for me. You can go a lot of places and do a lot of things, but home is where you always want to be."
Stephen's wife Laura said he is in his element when he gets down to Nashville.
"He fits right in, and it's like he has been there forever," Laura said. "I love to see him so passionate about something, and I am right there every step of the way. He looks for me in the crowd every time he plays."
Laura said when they arrive at some of the songwriter nights on Music Row in Nashville people immediately recognize his cowboy hat.
"We have met a lot of amazing people and some of them even feel like family," Laura said. "We will walk into a bar and are immediately recognized because we are the only ones who are always wearing our cowboy hats."
Kemper said his time in Nashville has brought him in contact with a lot of great people, and he quickly realized that even though Nashville is a larger city, the people are just like home.
Some of the people Kemper has met during his time on the songwriter circuit have helped lead him down what he believes is the right path.
"Miss Gina Jones of Mustang Records befriended us shortly after we got to Nashville and became our dearest friend and supporter even before we knew of Mustang Records," Kemper said. "She is extremely talented and knows the business from top to bottom and has helped guide us on through our journey."
Jones said she decided to help Kemper because of his drive and storytelling ability.
"He can sound a bit like John Prine meets Jim Croce," Jones said. "I believe in Stephen and that he can be an Indie artist with a niche following."
Jones said Kemper is already playing out of Beau Powers in Tulsa, has been interviewed on Howie Garoutte's Facebook station and will be interviewed on several others.
Kemper, who is currently signed with Mustang Records, works alongside Jones to get his songs in front of the right people.
"I am signed as a staff writer with Daisy Jay Music and the Music City Cartel, and Stephen and Laura have been writing songs with myself as well as with hit songwriter Gerald Smith of Melody Round Up Music," Jones said. "We have demoed three songs so far that we are getting ready to start pitching."
Kemper said learning from and working with other talented writers has only helped him improve in his own writing.
"I have had the pleasure of writing with Gerald Smith," Kemper said. "He is a talented songwriter who has written for artists such as Collin Raye and George Strait."
Kemper said it has been amazing playing at bars and cafes he knows so many others have played before him.
"The most memorable place I have played is definitely the Bluebird Cafe," Kemper said. "Knowing how much history that stage holds and how many stars have sang on it, it was unbelievable. I was singing my songs at the same spot, and I had the chance to do it twice."
Kemper said he describes the feeling as being excited and nervous at the same time.
"Someone asked me 'how do you get over being nervous?'" he said. "I told them you don't, you learn to play nervous."
Kemper said he has learned so much being in Nashville, and the more often he goes the more comfortable he gets.
"You learn you have to relax a little and enjoy playing the song like when you are alone playing it," Kemper said. "Then when you are recording you have to make a lot of adjustments. They put you in a soundproof booth, take your guitar, take your cowboy hat and then they want you to sing."
Kemper said the whole process was a little intimidating, but thankfully he had a great producer who helped work him into it.
"I love coming back home and playing at my regular places, though," Kemper said. "It is very important for me, because a lot of the musicians around home are the ones I learned from. Whether it was just sitting around picking or playing in public. It also brings you back to where you started and that's always the best place to write."
Kemper said he has written 80 to 90 songs with another 30 or 40 unfinished.
"I am inspired by just about anything," Kemper said. "A movie, life experience, someone else's life or a phrase I hear ... anything can spark an idea in my mind."
When home Kemper can be found on Monday nights in at the Sandbar in Ste. Genevieve for the weekly Jam Session.
"The Jam Session is just a time for local artists to come and pick guitars together," Kemper said. "It is very casual and just a way to keep in touch and share what you have been working on."
Kemper said he also tries to be in town for the fourth Tuesday of every month for Original Artist Night at the Dew Drop Inn in Bloomsdale.
For more on Stephen Kemper and to keep in touch with his journey find him on Facebook at www.facebook.com/stephenkempermusic/ or visit www.stephenkemper.com
