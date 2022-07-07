Plein Air competition to be held in Farmington Saturday

An assortment of beautiful flowers and plants will provide the setting for a Plein Air Competition Saturday at the Farmington Community Garden, located at the corner of Boyce Street and Perrine Road, adjacent to the water tower.

Artists of all ages are welcome and refreshments will be provided from 7 a.m. until noon.

Local artist Dianne Dickerson has not only been organizing the event but will also be displaying her talent during the competition.

“I’m going to paint from 7 to 9:30 a.m. and then give my easel to a little girl so she can paint," she said. "I’m hoping that kids will participate, too. It’s for people to come out and enjoy — not just artists.”

Musical entertainment will be provided by Jayne Wibbles who will be performing on the guitar from 9:30 to 11 a.m. and Kyle Cox will be performing on his steel drums from 11 a.m. to noon.

Participating artists will not only have a space to display their business cards, but each of them will be given the opportunity to display their work at the Farmington Public Library for two months beginning Aug. 5.

Each of the artists will also be able to donate a piece of artwork to be featured at the tax-deductible "Help the Hungry" auction held in November.

First State Community Bank is providing a $100 prize for the first-place champion, $50 for the second-place winner and $25 for the third-place finisher. Two art teachers, Pamela Perry and Jane Cook will serve as judges.

Local 4-H members have finished the handicapped accessible garden beds and will also be participating in the event.

En plein air, a French phrase meaning "in the open air," describes the process of painting a landscape outdoors. The term defines both a simple technical approach and a whole artistic credo: of truth to sensory reality, a refusal to mythologize or fictionalize landscape, and a commitment to the idea of the artist as creative laborer rather than exalted master. Today, en plein air painting is what much of the public pictures when they imagine an artist at work, and is favored by many semi-professional and amateur artists.

In case of inclement weather, the event will be moved to July 30. For more information, contact Dickerson at 573-330-0230.