Po' Anna to perform Saturday at first Pecanapalooza in Ste. Gen

The members of the bluegrass band, Po’ Anna, might look young, but they’re experienced musicians, having begun their musical careers at a young age.
The group will perform during the first Pecanapalooza event in Ste. Genevieve, scheduled for 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
The free street festival will take place primarily on Market Street between Second Street and the Ste. Genevieve Welcome Center at 99 S. Main St. All musical entertainment, including Po' Anna, will be performed at Lions Park, while other activities will be centered around the French Colonial America campus and the National Park Service’s Jean-Baptiste Valle House.
The band includes Missourians Emalee Flatness, of Willard, a fiddle player who started performing bluegrass at age 10; Becca Ash, of Stoutland, a mandolin player who comes from a long line of bluegrass musicians; Justus Ross, of Piedmont, a guitar player who started at the age of 6; and Maddie Dalton, of Lockwood, who plays bass and has been playing bluegrass since she was 5 years old.
Po’ Anna released an album, “With Love, Carolina,” in 2019 and has performed at Silver Dollar City in Branson.
Support Local Journalism
In addition to the musical entertainment, the Pecanapalooza event also will include craft and food vendors along Market Street, as well as activities such as cornhole and washers tournaments, as well as tomahawk throwing. A pie contest will take place with three categories of pies. The entries also will be awarded as prizes in the cornhole and washers tournaments.
The event will include a fundraising component for USO Missouri, which will use donations to provide holiday meals for low-income military families. With Veterans Day around the corner, a military history living timeline and World War II vehicles will be on display. In addition, cub scouts will collect donations for their Scouting for Food drive that helps local food pantries.
Food such as bratwurst, pulled pork sandwiches and pulled pork nachos will be available for purchase. Snack items such as macarons, Dutch-oven cobblers and more also will be available from street vendors.
Pecan items will be available as well with pecan beer, pecan pralines and just plan old pecans among the items that will be available in historic downtown Ste. Genevieve.
While some of Market Street will be closed, plenty of free parking will be available with the lot east of the welcome center, accessible from Front Street; the lot south of the Centre for French Colonial Life at 198 Market St.; and the county’s parking lot off Market between Second and Third streets.
For information on the event, contact the Ste. Genevieve Welcome Center at 573-883-7097 or French Colonial America’s Centre for French Colonial Life at 573-883-3105.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!