Po' Anna to perform Saturday at first Pecanapalooza in Ste. Gen

The members of the bluegrass band, Po’ Anna, might look young, but they’re experienced musicians, having begun their musical careers at a young age.

The group will perform during the first Pecanapalooza event in Ste. Genevieve, scheduled for 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

The free street festival will take place primarily on Market Street between Second Street and the Ste. Genevieve Welcome Center at 99 S. Main St. All musical entertainment, including Po' Anna, will be performed at Lions Park, while other activities will be centered around the French Colonial America campus and the National Park Service’s Jean-Baptiste Valle House.

The band includes Missourians Emalee Flatness, of Willard, a fiddle player who started performing bluegrass at age 10; Becca Ash, of Stoutland, a mandolin player who comes from a long line of bluegrass musicians; Justus Ross, of Piedmont, a guitar player who started at the age of 6; and Maddie Dalton, of Lockwood, who plays bass and has been playing bluegrass since she was 5 years old.

Po’ Anna released an album, “With Love, Carolina,” in 2019 and has performed at Silver Dollar City in Branson.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}