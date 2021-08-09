Police chief follows in his father's footsteps

When Eric Bennett was 5 years old, his mom Cheryl found an old guitar at a yard sale for $10. He stood on stage and strummed his guitar while his dad, Stormy, performed.
“I had no idea how to actually play, and then I would go off stage and fall asleep in Dad’s guitar case,” said Bennett.
For his ninth birthday, Bennett’s parents took his $10 guitar to a luthier they knew in Kansas City and had it completely restored, and then he started learning how to play it.
While his dad has always had a heavy influence on his music, Bennett’s cousin Teddy taught him how to play his first song on his guitar.
The Bennett family moved to Southeast Missouri in 1995. Stormy had worked as a deputy for St. Charles when his son Eric was born, but he got out of law enforcement to begin playing music professionally. Fifteen years later, Stormy returned to law enforcement to work as a deputy for Washington County and then St. Francois County, where he served as a detective.
While he was in high school, Bennett did “ride-alongs” with his dad as often as possible. Shortly after graduation, he enrolled in the law enforcement academy. After graduating from the academy, he first worked as a dispatcher until the age of 21. Afterward, he started working full-time in law enforcement for the Ste. Genevieve Police Department.
After a year and a half, Bennett left to work for the Mineral Area Drug Task Force doing narcotics investigations. After that, he worked as an investigator for then-St. Francois County Prosecuting Attorney Wendy Wexler Horn.
In October 2008, Bennett applied for and was appointed as Ste. Genevieve’s police chief.
It’s now been 21 years since he began his career. He’ll soon complete his 13th year as police chief.
When Bennett isn’t working in law enforcement, he can likely be found playing in one of two local bands, Streamline and Crossroads.
“I don’t really play any instrument well, but dabble with guitar as my primary instrument,” he said, “and can muddle through some mandolin, bass, harmonica and violin.”
When Bennett’s family was attending church in Fredericktown in 2008, they met Jeremy Leach, a talented vocalist and musician who directed the music team at the church.
“We’d had a couple opportunities to sing outside the church setting and felt an immediate connection with Jeremy,” said Bennett.
A short time later, he received a call from another musician friend who told Bennett that he had six gigs at the Cave Winery that he was not able to do and asked if Bennett wanted them. He immediately agreed and reached out to Leach to see if he would like to join Bennett and his wife Nicole to play the gigs. Leach agreed and invited his friend, pianist Cory King.
Bennett and wife Nicole had never been to the Cave Winery, so they traveled to the venue and immediately fell in love with it. They discovered that the tasting room was actually the cave, and at that time, the musicians played in the cool 60-degree cave. There was also a small stream that trickled down in the middle of the cave which separated the musicians from the audience.
“While we were there, we noticed most people would get a bottle of wine in the shop and come into the cave to enjoy it, then go back up,” said Bennett. “So, just starting a new group, I had the thought that we could learn two hours’ worth of music, although it was a four-hour gig, thinking the audience would be ‘recycled’ every hour or so, and we could just do the set again for a whole new audience.”
So that’s what they did. The couple, Leach and King learned two hours’ worth of music, “focusing on the harmonies and music, and with that Streamline was born.”
The date of their first gig arrived, and they set up in the cave with a full house. As they started their first song, a torrential downpour started outside, which lasted the entire afternoon. So the group’s initial thought of having a new audience after two hours did not go as planned. Instead, they improvised and included a lot of repeating what they had already played.
By the time the group finished, Bennett said the dribbling stream trickling down the middle of the cave was a raging river, and the entire cave was filled with fog.
“I joked at the time that I didn’t think our little acoustic group was cool enough for a fog machine, but apparently God thought differently,” he said.
They left their first gig and quickly learned two more hours of music. After that, their performances went much smoother. They added other wineries, including Chaumette, Sand Creek, Durso Hills and Twin Oaks to their schedule. The four still play acoustic gigs in the area.
Bennett said his “alter ego” band Crossroads was formed in 2015 and is “comprised of musicians of all walks of life.” Group members include Parkland HealthMart Owner/Pharmacist Jeremy Leach on vocals and keyboard; Crouch, Farley & Heuring Accountant Phil Hoffman on vocals and bass guitar; Potential Therapy Services Physical Therapist Assistant Travis Huffman on vocals and drums; Ste. Genevieve High School Librarian Assistant Nicole Bennett on vocals; and Bennett.
“Crossroads focuses on harmonies, solid transitions, and songs people love and make them want to dance, spanning all genres,” said Bennett.
The group performs in the entire Southeast Missouri and St. Louis areas and plays wedding receptions, private parties, corporate events and clubs.
“It is so much fun,” said Bennett, “and it’s an outlet for all of us to release the stresses of our jobs.”
Bennett continued, “Obviously, this is a difficult time for all law enforcement officers. We’re seeing resistance and criticism not seen in my lifetime.”
While he’s fortunate to work in an “overwhelmingly supportive community,” Bennett said there are still stresses that “just inherently come with my job.”
He said music has always provided an opportunity for him to “disappear and create and just forget about this stress.”
Bennett said it’s incredible how music ties so strongly to people’s senses and memories.
“Playing a certain song that takes you to a different time when life was easier can be very therapeutic,” he said. “I’ve often said the appreciation and love of music is the greatest gift my parents ever gave me.”
And that gift has kept on giving. Bennett was asked to join the Baby Boomers Reunion Concert in 2017. He had been involved with Dr. Kevin White through the History of Country Music show at the Centene Center for a few years. When an opening came up in the Baby Boomer show, Hoffman recommended that Bennett receive an invitation to join.
Bennett recently completed his fifth Baby Boomer concert and has loved every minute of it. He’s performed songs including Del Shannon’s “Runaway,” Lynyrd Skynyrd’s “What’s Your Name,” Pure Prairie League’s “Amie,” and ZZ Top’s “Tush” and “Sharp Dressed Man.”
Bennett said he enjoys all aspects of the concerts, especially the impressive musical talents in the area.
“Getting the opportunity to play music exactly as it was recorded, with the stellar brass section, etc., is so awe-inspiring,” he said. “Everybody does such a great job. I definitely feel like the weak link.”
Bennett shared a surprising secret.
Before he joined the Baby Boomers list of musicians, he could not read music at all. He now enjoys the challenge of learning and credits the incredibly talented Hoffman who helps him.
Last year when Bennett first performed a ZZ Top song, he was so excited when he found out what he’d be playing that he and Hoffman ordered guitars similar to the ones Billy Gibbons and Dusty Hill have played in ZZ Top. Bennett ordered two sheep skin rugs and had the two brand-new guitars stripped down to just the body and started cutting and gluing the sheep skin onto them.
Throughout the years, Bennett has had so many people influence him musically, including his dad.
“He is an outstanding musician, and so I’ve been involved in music my entire life because of him,” said Bennett.
Bennett, along with his older sister Meredith and younger sister Marian, spent a lot of time traveling with their parents on Stormy’s “musical adventures.”
In addition, Bennett grew up listening to all genres of music. From Chet Adkins to Billy Gibbons, he enjoyed almost all types of music. His wife, Nicole (Gallaher), has also tremendously influenced him. They met when Bennett was a senior in high school and was playing in a band in Bonne Terre. His dad had been invited to play, so he had tagged along. At the first practice, Bennett saw Nicole and was “immediately struck by her beauty and incredible voice.”
When he left that first practice, Bennett told his dad he was going to marry Nicole.
They started dating about a year later. Bennett didn’t sing much at the time.
The couple married in 2001, and now he says they’re like Clark and Ellen Griswold from “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.”
“It’s a little embarrassing because our family road trips are usually one big family sing-along,” he said.
The couple have two children. Their beautiful and talented daughter Adriana, named after Vince Gill’s song “Pretty Little Adriana,” is a sophomore and enjoys music, singing, art, playing multiple instruments, and playing with her puppies.
Their son Elijah, a middle schooler, sings, plays the ukulele, plays basketball and football, and enjoys extra-curricular sports baseball and gym hockey.
Elijah now has his dad’s first guitar. He took it back to the same luthier in Kansas City to have it restored again, just like his parents did for him. Bennett then gave his guitar to Elijah for his 12th birthday.
“We’re very proud of both of them,” said Bennett.
So when Bennett takes off his uniform and picks up his guitar or reaches for the microphone, the audience can guarantee they’re going to enjoy a performance from someone who genuinely loves music.
Pam Clifton is a contributing writer for the Daily Journal