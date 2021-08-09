Police chief follows in his father's footsteps

Bennett and wife Nicole had never been to the Cave Winery, so they traveled to the venue and immediately fell in love with it. They discovered that the tasting room was actually the cave, and at that time, the musicians played in the cool 60-degree cave. There was also a small stream that trickled down in the middle of the cave which separated the musicians from the audience.

“While we were there, we noticed most people would get a bottle of wine in the shop and come into the cave to enjoy it, then go back up,” said Bennett. “So, just starting a new group, I had the thought that we could learn two hours’ worth of music, although it was a four-hour gig, thinking the audience would be ‘recycled’ every hour or so, and we could just do the set again for a whole new audience.”

So that’s what they did. The couple, Leach and King learned two hours’ worth of music, “focusing on the harmonies and music, and with that Streamline was born.”

The date of their first gig arrived, and they set up in the cave with a full house. As they started their first song, a torrential downpour started outside, which lasted the entire afternoon. So the group’s initial thought of having a new audience after two hours did not go as planned. Instead, they improvised and included a lot of repeating what they had already played.