Local residents gathered in Potosi Friday and Saturday for the 30th Annual Moses Austin Festival to celebrate one of the original founders of the city.

Moses Austin founded the cities of Potosi and Herculaneum along with owning business interests in Ste. Genevieve. He was also the father of legendary Texas leader Stephen F. Austin. His tomb in Potosi is an important historical site for the states of Missouri and Texas.

Along with several events, rides and vendors were set up around several blocks downtown and children got to meet their favorite superheroes and movie characters. Heritage Park was the scene of local figures dressed in 1800s attire and baking fresh bread from an outdoor oven, and local historical buildings were giving tours.

Thunderstorms early Saturday morning moved through, but moved out in time for parade at 11 a.m. with local businesses and the Potosi Trojan Marching Band participating.

