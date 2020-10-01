Pouring her passion into pieces of art

Copper Fox Contrived was created in the minds of husband and wife – but mostly wife – duo Kyle and Tiffany Wright.
“See, I like to be crafty and Kyle likes for there not to be paint, flowers, vinyl and wood scraps strewn across the house,” she said. “So what is a wife to do? Stop crafting? Throw it all away?”
Wright did not sacrifice her creative outlet or turn in her sanity for a tidy home. Instead, she started her small business in hopes of turning a profit.
“Don’t get me wrong,” she said. “Our home still looks like a craft bomb exploded but husbands tend to complain less if your mess makes money.”
Wright unofficially started her business about two years ago. Originally, she made things as a hobby for family and friends before deciding to take the leap to a full-time business.
She has always been interested in all forms of art.
“I’ve always been a very hands-on craft-type person,” she said. “This outlet saves my sanity.”
Wright is a florist. Her talent and creativity are on full display in the works of art she creates for Copper Fox Contrived.
Wright’s floral arrangements are unique. They are elegant, long-lasting and even pollen-free.
Sometimes they are beautiful bouquets which perfectly complement a bride’s attire. From peonies and roses to lilies and tulips, there are endless possibilities of floral combinations to enhance wedding themes or countless other special occasions. Corsages, birthday bouquets, Mother’s Day gifts, wall decor and more are some of the most popular items Wright has made.
The wonderful thing is all of her creative work becomes keepsakes. The flowers do not die because they are hand-made wooden creations.
Wright even hand paints the faux flowers herself.
“I do all the things a florist can do plus I make home décor,” said Wright, “and I hand paint all of my flowers. I can do any colors your heart desires.”
Wright said she and her husband brainstormed for a long time to come up with a business name. Eventually they landed on Copper Fox Contrived.
“I almost called it ’Till Death’ since my flowers never die but we felt that was too dark,” said Wright.
She said anyone in need of wedding or special occasion flowers, a gift, custom orders or even “just a kind gesture,” can visit Copper Fox Contrived’s Facebook page or email at tiffany.wright@copperfoxcontrived.com.
“We craft everything from wall décor to custom wedding arrangements so take a look and enable me to continue to be a craft addict,” said Wright. “Can’t find what you’re looking for? Send me an email.”
To create a floral piece, Wright just goes for it.
“I find that I will often say I’m done with a piece and step away from it just to come back and add more details,” she said.
Depending on the size of the project, some items can take weeks to create. These are often wedding items or other custom orders.
Customers tell Wright how much they love the uniqueness of her creations.
“I love being able to create one-of-a-kind pieces for my customers,” she said. “It fills me with joy to be able to bring even an ounce of happiness into someone’s day.”
Wright has several pieces of her work on display at area businesses including The Bridal Shoppe in Festus.
So far Wright said her all-time favorite floral creation she’s made is a stunning bridal bouquet with three styles of roses, peonies, dahlias and carnations.
Another special project she made was when she created her niece’s bridal bouquet.
“She told me her color scheme and theme and I took it from there,” said Wright. “Nothing makes me happier than when I can pour my passion into a commissioned piece and have the freedom to just run with it.”
Wright finds inspiration from everywhere to make her pieces, from color schemes to wildflowers on the side of the road, to following fellow florists, artists, photographers to Pinterest.
“I try to imagine how I can incorporate those ideas into a particular piece,” said Wright. “I never know when my creativity may strike next.”
Wright said she hopes to expand to a local storefront at some point in the future.
“It’s baby steps,” she said.
She has a gift for turning wood and other materials into realistic flowers. She has a passion for making beautiful items to last forever.
Eventually she hopes to add a few employees to her business.
Wright said she’s grateful to the community for supporting her small business. In fact, she’s always looking for ways for herself to give back to other local businesses.
Pam Clifton is a contributing writer for the Daily Journal
