Pouring her passion into pieces of art

To create a floral piece, Wright just goes for it.

“I find that I will often say I’m done with a piece and step away from it just to come back and add more details,” she said.

Depending on the size of the project, some items can take weeks to create. These are often wedding items or other custom orders.

Customers tell Wright how much they love the uniqueness of her creations.

“I love being able to create one-of-a-kind pieces for my customers,” she said. “It fills me with joy to be able to bring even an ounce of happiness into someone’s day.”

Wright has several pieces of her work on display at area businesses including The Bridal Shoppe in Festus.

So far Wright said her all-time favorite floral creation she’s made is a stunning bridal bouquet with three styles of roses, peonies, dahlias and carnations.

Another special project she made was when she created her niece’s bridal bouquet.

“She told me her color scheme and theme and I took it from there,” said Wright. “Nothing makes me happier than when I can pour my passion into a commissioned piece and have the freedom to just run with it.”