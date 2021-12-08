Presenting 'A Merry Christmas Show' Friday and Saturday

It’s a beloved holiday production which showcases exceptional local talent, beautiful holiday music and magnificent costumes.

“A Merry Christmas Show” takes the stage this weekend at the Farmington Centene Center with two shows, Friday at 7 p.m. and Saturday at 4 p.m. Tickets are available to purchase at the civic center. Call 573-756-0900 for more information.

This two-hour show alternates every other year with “The Nutcracker” and is sponsored by the Young People’s Performing Arts Theatre, a nonprofit organization formed in 1981 to enable local dancers to participate in a large-scale semi-professional production.

The show is under the direction of Artistic Director Kimberly Gavin Anderson, Assistant Director Maggie Jeude Haupt and Vocal Director Allyn Rizo.

Anderson said this production was born out of her youthful Christmas memories.

There are more than 100 adults and children who perform or work behind-the-scenes in this show. With such a large cast comes a massive wardrobe consisting of more than 400 costumes.

Anderson is grateful to the talented wardrobe committee who manages these costumes, along with the stage crew who transport these items – plus much more, including large-scale scenery – to the theater.

“This production is of titanic proportion and is only successful with the volunteers backstage,” said Anderson, “as well as a dedicated board of directors who endlessly oversee every detail with professionalism and good spirit.”

Performers include young children and adult cast members.

“It is so endearing to cast both adults and children on the stage together and watch those relationships grow throughout the production season,” she said. “The adults mentor and love the children through the show. We become a family.”

The youngest performers portray mice or elves in Santa’s Workshop.

Haupt said every part of “A Merry Christmas Show” touches on the beauty and magic of the season.

“Each scene holds a special place in my heart and brings either a smile or tear to my face, and sometimes both,” she said. “It has been a privilege to see my mother’s dream of a Radio City-style holiday revue come to life.”

Haupt said to see how Anderson has woven together live singing with dancing is absolutely incredible.

“My dance family and family are one in the same,” she said.

This year’s show is the first time for Farmington resident Danielle Yilmaz. She is a featured soloist for “Believe” and also participates in the adult chorus.

“I wanted to participate in previous shows but my performance schedule never allowed time,” she said. “I’m so excited to get to be in it this year with my daughter Sophie.”

Yilmaz thought the experience would be fun and memorable to do with her daughter and to get to know other people who share the same interests in music and performing.

“I am a big supporter of the arts and I adore Kim Anderson and love the way she is so stern and professional yet extremely fair and loving to each and every one of her students,” said Yilmaz. “We are so lucky to have a place of this caliber in a small town such as Farmington.”

Sophie plays several dancing and singing roles in the show, including a duet with Cori Proctor in “Little Drummer Boy” and the “Jing-a-ling” ensemble.

“I’m most excited about getting to be in the show because it’s my first time,” she said. “I am also super excited to be on stage again, in front of an audience. I also love getting to meet the adults outside of the girls in the studio.”

Sophie said learning all of the new dances has been the most challenging part of being in the show.

“Since it’s my first year, I didn’t know any of the choreography,” she said. “I’m grateful to the girls and Mrs. Anderson for being patient with me and helping me to learn the choreography.”

Sophie said, “It has been thrilling to get to be part of this show, and I cannot wait for ‘Nutcracker’ next year.”

High school freshman Cambria Jeude is performing several roles in this year’s show, including Arabian maiden, flower, toy soldier, theatrical dancer and tap-line dancer.

She has been in four previous “A Merry Christmas Show” performances.

“I’ve really enjoyed making new friendships and memories this year,” she said.

Performer Caroline White, 8, is taking part in the show for her second time. This year she’s portraying an angel and an elf in Santa’s Workshop.

Caroline said she’s looking forward to seeing “Santa pick up one of the elves. That’s my favorite part to watch because it’s funny.”

She’s also excited to be an elf again this year.

“I was an elf last time and the dance is fun and I like the songs,” Caroline said. “It’s also fun to pretend to work on toys.”

Ashley White, Caroline’s mom, said it’s important for her daughter to be part of the show because she can see how much joy it brings to Caroline.

“Christmas is our favorite time of year with gift giving and spending time with family,” she said, “so being in the show is an outlet for Caroline to spread that cheer and celebrate everything that Christmas is about. Plus, she gets to dance, which has become her favorite activity.”

Caroline’s sister Magnolia accompanies her to practices for the show.

“Magnolia has loved watching Caroline from the beginning,” said Ashley, “and she is really excited about the next ‘A Merry Christmas Show’ because she will be old enough to participate.”

Ashley said Magnolia “wants to follow in her big sister’s footsteps and be an elf like her.”

With each performance of YPPAT’s “A Merry Christmas Show,” there are many long-standing and new cast members. And whether they’re performing on stage or working backstage, this show is about bringing generations together to celebrate the magic of the holiday season.

