Lovers of progressive or “prog” music in the style of Yes, Jethro Tull and Genesis might want to check out an upcoming concert at the Centene Center in Farmington.
In the band, they’ll also see a Farmington High School alumnus who’s made the music scene his life.
Prog ensemble "3.2 featuring Robert Berry" will be performing at Centene Center in Farmington at 7 p.m. on Thursday. Doors open at 6 p.m. and a meet and greet is scheduled at 9 p.m. after the concert. Admission is $20 in advance and $25 the day of the show. Tickets are available online at http://www.robertberry.com/.
In addition to progressive rock titan Robert Berry, who has played with the likes of Greg Kihn, Ambrosia and Keith Emerson, some in the audience might recognize Andrew Colyer, keyboardist, who graduated from Farmington High School in 1985.
Colyer is the son of Marvin and Pay Colyer and is a successful musician in his own right, listing the late Mineral Area College music instructors Michael O’Brien and Carol Moore as some of his mentors alongside nationally-recognized musicians and teachers.
"I have been in New York now for 20 years, and I'm very excited to return to the area as part of a 29-day North American tour with the 3.2 featuring Robert Berry Band," Colyer said. "As we were setting up the tour, once I found out that we were going to Milwaukee, I told them that we had to go to St Louis, and then once we were in St Louis, we had to go to Farmington and play at the new Centene Center, on our way to Nashville and Atlanta."
Colyer pointed out that Berry's wife, Rebecca, is also an graduate of Farmington High School, having been the homecoming queen for the 1987-88 school year.
"So we're treating this like a giant class reunions for all of the 1980s, during the time we were all in high school!" Colyer said. "We are spending tens of thousands of dollars to take this show all over the U.S. and Canada, and we are coming to the people of Farmington with some great ticket prices.
"You can purchase your tickets in advance through a service we have called Brown Paper Tickets that many people have used before, and they can get that link at www.RobertBerry.com. Or they can choose to get their tickets to the box office night of the show."
Berry is touring for the first time in 30 years, performing reinventions of ELP, Jethro Tull, Genesis, and Yes epics, and key solo tracks from his Amazon #1-charting album “The Rules Have Changed.” Rounding out the group are Drummer Jimmy Keegan (Spock's Beard), Guitarist Paul Keller (Emerson/Palmer), and Keyboardist Colyer (Circuline, Cell15, Awaken).
With his 30-year history of playing side-by-side with some of progressive and rock music's elite, Berry has a few entertaining stories to tell. In addition to music, the shows will include an evening of firsthand stories and recollections “sure to raise a few eyebrows along the way.” Following the concert, the audience is welcome to mingle with the artists.
"We know that many people coming to the show are working people, so we have specifically tailored the concert for them. The doors open at 6, the concert is from 7 to 9 pm, we have a free meet-and-greet after the show, and people can be home going to bed at 10 p.m. so they can still get up and go to work the next day," Colyer said.
Berry's latest release, “3.2: The Rules Have Changed,” was written with keyboardist Keith Emerson. Berry is known for his bass, vocals and as a multi-instrumentalist who’s written and toured with Carl Palmer, Steve Howe (Yes), GTR and Ambrosia to name a few. He is said to have drawn a lot of attention for re-arranging and re-recording the YES hit “Roundabout” for Magna Carta Records, reminding some professionals to liken him to Trevor Rabin.
Berry, Keegan, Keller and Colyer are said to be looking forward to not only performing the great last work of Keith Emerson, but will be pulling from Berry's 30-year history of Progressive Rock, and his work with Steve Howe, some from Ambrosia, some of his solo work, and of course his re-worked tribute albums for the Magna Carta label, which include the music of YES, ELP, Genesis and Jethro Tull.
"If you are a fan of rock music from the 1970s, 1980s, and 1990s, you will love our show," Colyer said. "We have a lot of great rocking music, and you will not be disappointed."
