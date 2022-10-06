Pumpkin Fest returns for 21st year

Nothing quite screams fall like pumpkins from pumpkin spice lattes and jack-o-lanterns in October, in addition to the pumpkin pie often associated with Thanksgiving. It's a fruit enjoyed and celebrated by many, this time of year.

The annual Caledonia Pumpkin Fest returns for its 21st year with activities for the whole family on Saturday, starting at 10 a.m.

The award-winning event, voted this year’s best festival in the 2022 “Best of the Parkland,” celebrates all things pumpkin and fall harvest. While the small village has a general population of between 100 and 200 people, the festival brings people from near and far and bumps the city’s population up for the day.

Nina Gilliam, owner of Village Mercantile in Caledonia and one of the organizers for the event, said this event always brings generations of people to the village.

"The whole town really gets into it with the pumpkins everywhere, and the pumpkin-carving and pumpkin-decorating contest," explained Gilliam. "It's just a wonderful, family-orientated festival. It has so much there to be able to enjoy."

The day starts with a parade down Main Street at 10 a.m., with line-up in the field next to the cemetery on Highway 21 starting at 9 a.m. Those interested in having a float can show up when it is time to start lining up, and awards will be given to the top three floats in the parade.

Gilliam said this year’s grand marshal is the woman in charge of planning the festival. Debbie Bay has been one of the key figures of planning the festival for the past five years, and was selected to be this year’s grand marshal for the parade. Under Bay’s leadership, the festival has been voted first in the “Best of the Parkland” under the event category two years in a row.

“She’s very humble about it and didn’t want to be grand marshal,” said Gilliam, “but we made her because she deserves it.”

After the parade, there will be bull riding, pony rides, a petting zoo, axe throwing, and many pumpkin-related games and contest. A new aspect to this year’s event is the carnival games.

For a more competitive person who may not be able to eat pie but still wants to partake in pumpkin-related activities, there's the annual pumpkin-carving and pumpkin-decorating contest which will both be judged at 2 p.m.

Vendors will be available through the day selling only handmade items. Gilliam said this year, the committee had to turn vendors away due to the roster filling up so quickly. Along with the vendors will be food trucks, wine tasting, kettle corn, and baked goods.

Live music will also fill the air throughout the day. As is tradition, the Berry Brothers will start the day off with a performance after the parade ends. Other musical guests will perform through the day, and there will even be a special sing-a-long for children put on by Brian Kinder and Terri Kinder.

A hayride will be available to take people to the Rowe Crop Farm for the corn maze and pumpkin patch. There is a slight entry fee to the farm, but Gilliam explained the price allows for attendees to experience the patch, maze, a giant slide, and even a corn cannon. Admission for the farm is $8 for those above the age of four, and free for those under the age of three.

The family-friendly event is free to everyone interested. If there are any questions, Gilliam can be contacted at 573-779-3907.