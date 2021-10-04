Pumpkin mania to hit Caledonia

The countdown continues to the 20th annual Caledonia Pumpkin Festival, where visitors temporarily boost the population of about 200 into the thousands as they clamor for hayrides, corn mazes, and everything beautiful about small-town fall that one could squeeze into less than a square mile of 19th-century village.

Caledonia Pumpkin Fest was the winner of this year’s Daily Journal Best of the Parkland category of Best Local Event.

Nina Gilliam is the owner of Village Mercantile, Caledonia's hotspot for candy lovers and eclectic shoppers. She is one of the organizers of this — having started the first festival 20 years ago — and many other events presented in this picturesque Washington County town, and will be this year’s grand marshal in the parade.

"It takes a while to organize, we’ve been working on it since June. There are a lot of things we plan for all year, but September is pretty intense for planning,” she said. “We pack a lot into two fields and a park. It’s not only for adults, there are so many great and free things to do, for kids. We want families to come, enjoy the festival, and not pay a fortune.”