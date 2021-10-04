Pumpkin mania to hit Caledonia

The countdown continues to the 20th annual Caledonia Pumpkin Festival, where visitors temporarily boost the population of about 200 into the thousands as they clamor for hayrides, corn mazes, and everything beautiful about small-town fall that one could squeeze into less than a square mile of 19th-century village.
Caledonia Pumpkin Fest was the winner of this year’s Daily Journal Best of the Parkland category of Best Local Event.
Nina Gilliam is the owner of Village Mercantile, Caledonia's hotspot for candy lovers and eclectic shoppers. She is one of the organizers of this — having started the first festival 20 years ago — and many other events presented in this picturesque Washington County town, and will be this year’s grand marshal in the parade.
"It takes a while to organize, we’ve been working on it since June. There are a lot of things we plan for all year, but September is pretty intense for planning,” she said. “We pack a lot into two fields and a park. It’s not only for adults, there are so many great and free things to do, for kids. We want families to come, enjoy the festival, and not pay a fortune.”
Last year, organizers estimated the crowd to be between 8,000-10,000. The events all take place outside, but Gilliam said they’re also working with the health department to keep thing realistically safe.
This year, Pumpkin Fest is giving a nod to Missouri's bicentennial with a heathered-red, commemorative T-shirt featuring an old pickup loaded with pumpkins. The shirts are $15 each and although pre-orders were taken, more are being sold through Caledonia Vintage and Gifts, where the pre-ordered shirts can also be picked up. The bicentennial theme will also be seen in Saturday’s morning parade, as Uncle Sam hands out 300 flags along the parade route for watchers to wave as the processional moves past.
The parade starts everything off at 10 a.m., and the fun officially lasts until 4 p.m.
There will be food trucks, wine tastings, homemade ice cream from Old Village Mercantile, cotton candy and kettle corn in addition to fare offered by local restaurants and business owners. Vendor booths are sure to be varied and many, since the festival sold out of spaces weeks ago.
Live music will fill the air all day, with the Berry Brothers from 10 a.m.-noon, Ron Allen Duo 12:30-2 p.m. and Christian Crossroads 2-4 p.m.
Gilliam said parking is available in the fields north and south of town, with signs leading the way. She said many people will park at the Rowe Crop Farm Pumpkin Patch and Corn Maze to take the free hayride shuttle into town. Gilliam advised visitors to get their parking situated well before the parade begins, in order to access parking and get a good spot along the parade route, which essentially shuts down Main Street for about 30-45 minutes.
After the parade ends, the activities and attractions heat up.
Kids can take advantage of the pony rides, petting zoo, face painting and pumpkin games. Those who have a competitive streak can sign up for contests involving a mechanical bull, pumpkin carving, pumpkin decorating, pumpkin throwing and eating pumpkin pie at a fast and furious pace.
“They’re smaller pies, not huge,” Gilliam said. “But it’s a contest with their hands behind their back, so watching them is hilarious. There are different age groups, for kids and adults. It’s a lot of fun.”
Hay rides to Rowe Crop Farm will be offered, with its 16-acre corn maze and 7-acre pumpkin patch. They now have a mega tube slide for more thrills and spills. Visitors will also enjoy their sunflowers, arrangements, gifts and pumpkins. Admission is $8 for people 6 years old and older to get in, or $5 for kids age 3-6, free for 2 and under.
Sarah Haas is the assistant editor for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-518-3617 or at shaas@dailyjournalonline.com.