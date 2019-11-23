The State Historical Society of Missouri and Missouri Star Quilt Company, in partnership with the Missouri State Quilters Guild came together to create a Missouri Bicentennial Quilt.
The quilt will feature a quilt block from each of the Missouri counties and one from St. Louis City.
St. Francois County
The winning block for St. Francois County was created by Carolina Drake, a teacher at Bismarck High School.
Drake’s design for her block was a picture of bluebell flowers that St. Francois County is known for in the spring time.
“My first thought was of the lead mines when I thought about entering the contest,” said Drake. “However, as people submitted their blocks, I saw where a lot of people did designs related to the mines, and I wanted to do something different.”
“There is a friend that I do a lot of hiking with and we see bluebells a lot in the spring,” continued Drake. “So, I thought the flowers represented St. Francois County well and that it was different from what other people would do.”
Drake said that she and another teacher have a blog that is about different activities taking place. She tries to stay up-to-date with things going on in the county which is how she found out about the contest.
Drake’s block is an applique block instead of a pieced block, and the measurements are 6.5 by 6.5.
She went on to say that she has always “kind of been an old soul” so sewing was something she picked up from that.
“I spent a lot of time with my grandma as a little girl, and when I was in my 20s I did a lot of sewing but put it to the side whenever I started working and had kids.”
Drake mentioned that when her great aunt passed away, who was much like the “grandmother of the family,” her mother wanted to do a memory quilt of all her great aunt’s clothes. It was then that she starting sewing and quilting again.
“I may look at other patterns for ideas, but I don’t follow a certain pattern,” said Drake. “I just do my own thing.”
“It can be therapeutic for me,” continued Drake. “I am a little bit of an artistic person, and this gives me a chance to be creative.”
Madison County
The winning block for Madison County was created by Megan Boyer.
Boyer said she chose to place the mining cart in her design because mining has been a key industry in Madison County.
"Madison County record shows us having the oldest mine west of the Mississippi River," Boyer said. "Madison County has also mined for other minerals such as copper and cobalt."
Boyer said the opening of the new cobalt mine in Fredericktown will make it the only primary cobalt mine in the United States.
"I wanted to represent the history and hopeful future that it has brought and will bring our community," Boyer said. "This is why I chose the mining cart in my block."
Boyer said the azalea in her block is for the Azalea Festival. She described the festival to the judges as one that has been a family tradition since 1963 and has been a tradition that brings families back to town year after year.
"I appliqued the design on the block," Boyer said. "It was my first attempt at applique also. It was special because my grandmas came over and showed me different stitches and we were able to spend time together practicing."
Boyer tied the whole block together with the background which she chose for its homey, simple, country feel which she said represents rural Missouri.
"It feels awesome to be chosen for such an honor," Boyer said. "To me, quilts are an amazing way to capture memories and to pass down to new generations."
Boyer said she thinks most people have quilts from their ancestors that they cherish. She said quilts are made with a lot of hard work, dedication and love.
"I did not think I would be chosen," Boyer said. "I was honestly expecting to get it back in the mail any day. I had almost gave up once while making it. I usually don't think my work is good enough, but my stepmother, Stef Brewer, talked me into continuing, and I am glad I listened."
Boyer said her great grandmother taught her how to sew and her grandmother taught her more skills over the years. She said there are also a few ladies in town who she has met who have given her advice from time to time.
"I love all of the possibilities that quilting has to offer," Boyer said. "There are so many styles, fabrics, patterns, etc. to chose from. It is also very relaxing, well once you figure out how to do whatever your working on."
Boyer said she is currently teaching herself how to quilt from piecing to binding and she finished her first quilt completely by herself last year.
The Missouri Bicentennial Quilt will be unveiled at an event next year at the governor's mansion which they will be invited to attend.
