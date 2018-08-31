The North County School District amped it up a notch for their sports fans this year and created a tailgate area near the football field with amenities for their fans to utilize before and during home games.
North County Superintendent Dr. Yancy Poorman explained they now have a Raidergating area, which is the name they came up with for the tailgating area.
“We decided to enhance the area because that is where our local patrons and fans chose to gather and tailgate,” Poorman said. “We were happy with that, but there were some drainage issues there and it would frequently become muddy and would also wash out on the side of the drive.”
Poorman said they thought they would make that more level and a nicer area, so they leveled it, covered it with gravel, put a drain in all the way from the bleachers to around the corner, and they installed three permanent barbecue grills.
“People can bring their own grill, but we installed the permanent ones for those people who come and don’t have the means to bring a grill. So we actually have those there for them now,” Poorman said. “We just came up with the name because it was a tailgating area and I was talking to (Chad) Mills, our athletic director, and I said we need to call that the Raidergating area and we laughed about it and thought that sounded neat.”
Poorman said they then called it their fan zone and that is the sign they put up. He hopes people will take advantage of the area. There are also a few businesses in the area who have chosen to set up there.
“I think it is going to be a good deal and we had to trim a few limbs on a tree to make sure they can see the field from there,” Poorman said. “It is coming together pretty nice and we did order picnic tables to put down there.”
He said there will be a couple of picnic tables down there and there will also be picnic tables under the new pavilion that is at the end of the bleachers. He explained they ordered those through Vocational Enterprises and they will be sturdier than what can purchased elsewhere because they are all steel.
“They are also being powdercoated and I don’t know if they are going to be here by Friday for our first home game,” Poorman said. “We will have to borrow some picnic tables from another area we have in the district and use those until the new ones arrive.”
Poorman said they will have some seating there and a place for them to enjoy. He explained that by taking the gravel back it expanded the parking area considerably, so the vehicles can park behind and there is room for the people.
“The grills are up closer to the fence where the activities are actually going on and the idea was to make that bigger and to get rid of some of the hillside so they didn’t have to deal with it being really muddy,” Poorman said. “Even if it doesn’t rain on game day, if it rains a day or two before, it is a pretty squishy area. We just thought it would be a lot nicer and if we made it more solid for everybody.”
Poorman said he wasn’t sure if any other schools had a setup such as this, but he knew that particularly with the football schools in the area that tailgating is done on the parking lots. He added that sometimes that becomes an issue with those parking close by with how much they have set up and how much room they take up.
“We just thought it would be really nice if we had as specific area and they can still tailgate on our parking lot that is tradition for some,” Poorman said. “This gave them an area where they can gather and it allows them to socialize. It also allows just regular fans to interact with friends and family and they can come and go out of that area, it’s not fenced.”
Poorman said people can just breeze through, visit and grab something to eat. He explained that is why some of their corporate sponsors will set up a grill and cook in those areas at different times. Their sales usually go to a charity and the first one happening Friday will go toward the backpack program at North County.
“We have a North County grill for those who haven’t seen it,” Poorman said. “We actually have our own pull-behind grill we take to different events and it will be set up. It is really nice. It’s blue and gold and has the Raider logo on it.”
Poorman said their grill was also built by the Vocational Services at the prison.
“We are excited about it because it will benefit our programs and the sponsorship grills will always stop at game time,” Poorman said. “They won’t sell anything during game time, it will all go to concessions. They aren’t taking anything away from the school at all.”
Poorman said the tailgaters in the Raidergating area can continue to cook, serve and eat throughout the entire game because theirs is all personal and they aren’t selling anything. He stressed that it is just a social area and they think people are going to enjoy it.
Tonight North County will face Farmington at 7 p.m. after a special Heart Walk event, which will kick-off at 6 p.m., with registration beginning at 5 p.m.
