As the rain continued to fall on Saturday, many events had to make the tough choice to cancel. Two Ste. Genevieve functions, on the other hand, decided instead to come together.
There was not a parking spot in sight at Baetje Farms as Goatoberfest and the Amy Meyer and Amanda Heil Benefit drew a huge crowd to the grounds.
The benefit brought with it a silent and live auction, the Faculty Band 3.0, a cornhole tournament, food, games and more. Goatoberfest had face painting, pumpkin painting, cheese samples and a chance to meet and feed some of the goats.
With Goatoberfest already scheduled and the rain threatening to cancel the benefit previously scheduled to be at the Midway Bar and Grill, Baetje Farms Co-Owner Eric Clements decided bringing the events together just made sense.
"Helping the community is part of who we are," Clements said. "We are very grateful to have the space of The Artisan to accommodate the Amy Meyer and Amanda Heil Benefit."
Benefit volunteer Kristen Huffman said with relocating from the rain to The Artisan, both venues were a big help to the event with their understanding and flexibility on such short notice.
The benefit was held to raise money for two local women who were injured in an ATV accident.
"We had an injured school counselor and a local community member, and their families, friends and really, local area neighbors of Weingarten have just rallied behind them to make sure we can help with medical bills and those types of things," Huffman said. "They do have some long-road struggles with injuries and with hospital stays and being out of work."
Huffman said it is insane the amount of support the community has shown for the cause with donations and volunteers. She said joining with Goatoberfest just gave those attending more to do and they even posted on the event Facebook page that the event would truly be "the greatest of all time" or G.O.A.T.
The change of plans seemed fitting as Clements said Goatoberfest was created as a way to share Baetje Farms and the new Artisan venue with the public.
"It is our official open house for guests to come and tour the property," Clements said. "Baetje Farms has so many wonderful things to offer people of all ages. We hope that everyone leaves with a special memory, whether it be interacting with the goats, tasting their first piece of our world-renowned goat cheese, or seeing the grandeur of The Artisan venue for the first time."
Clements said there were so many things for guests to do especially once the benefit was added. He said for the first time the public had the chance to see the farm and interact with the goats.
Clements said Baetje Farms was established more than 20 years ago but this is the first time the doors have opened for a public event.
"The community has been very supportive and is excited to see what is so special about Baetje Farms and the new event space, The Artisan," Clements said. "We loved seeing all the smiles when guests visited with the goats. This interaction could have been a first for many."
As for the future of Baetje Farms and The Artisan, they are already booking into 2020.
"We are working on the 2020 calendar now as several weddings are booking and we are looking at more public events to hold for the community," Clements said.
One thing is for sure, Goatoberfest and the Amy Meyer and Amanda Heil Benefit did not let a little rain ruin a great day.
