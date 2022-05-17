Raising money for big cats

Crown Ridge Tiger Sanctuary will be hosting the sanctuary’s first trivia event on Saturday to raise money for the sanctuary’s big cats.

The doors for Trivia with Tigers open at 5 p.m. with the ability for guests to learn about the big cats that reside at the sanctuary. Trivia begins at 6 p.m.

Tables are up to four people and are $100. Included are four drink tickets and four food tickets for four slices of pizza, with other snacks are available. More slices of pizza will be available for purchase, as well as a cash bar for those 21 and older.

Reservations are required for the event, and tables can be reserved by either emailing info@crown-ridge.com or calling 573-883-9909.

There will be several rounds of general trivia, as well as big cat specific rounds. Alongside the trivia, there will also be a silent auction and a 50/50. All proceeds from the event go back completely to the sanctuary for the care of animals.

“We are always looking for fun new events to do to help raise money for the sanctuary,” said Operations Manager John Madigan, “and we love trivia, so we thought this would be fun to try.”

Madigan hopes that the event would become an annual one as long as people enjoy it.

The top three teams of the night will win prizes. Prizes include a two-night stay in the sanctuary’s lodging and two VIP tour tickets for first place, second place includes a one-night stay in the sanctuary’s lodging, and third place will receive two VIP tour tickets.

Outside of the event, the public may support the sanctuary by taking tours during the general operating hours of Thursday through Sunday with tours beginning at 11 a.m. and lasting every two hours.

Other ways to support Crown Ridge Tiger Sanctuary include the adopt-a-cat program, meat donations, and direct monetary donations.

Danielle Thurman is a reporter for the Daily Journal and can be contacted at dthurman@dailyjournalonline.com or 573-518-3616.

