Rally at the Mines returns this weekend

Rain, snow, sleet, or shine, Rally at the Mines is back for its sixth year this weekend. Sponsored by Midwest Sports Center, many vendors and activities will bring hundreds of riders to St. Joe State Park Friday and Saturday for off-road-vehicle (ORV) fun.

While there will be some vendor activities on Friday, most of the action takes place Saturday. Saturday there will be a hill climb from 10 a.m. to noon, a poker run that benefits the Friends of St. Joe State Park from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., kids 12 and under racing from 1-4 p.m., barrel racing from 2-4 p.m., and starting at 8:15 Saturday night, a guided night ride will benefit the Elvins Food Pantry. To participate in the night ride, those interested must attend a mandatory meeting at 7:30 p.m., and donations of either canned food or monetary donations are required. Sign-ups for the night ride last from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday.

In previous years, events have been held on both days, but Sheri Pratt, service advisor and event coordinator with Midwest Sports Center, said Friday events did not always pan out the way event organizers had hoped. Fridays are usually used as traveling days, she said.

“Friday, a lot of people are coming in and getting settled, campsite-wise, getting a lay of the land, kind of ride around and see where the trails are, and where they’re going to be,” explained Pratt. “That kind of makes Saturday go by a little smoother.”

On Saturday, riders will also have the chance to win prizes during the kids racing and barrel racing. Between barrel racing and the hill climb will be chances to win certificates, items donated by Kawasaki, Can-Am, and Chad’s Tire in conjunction with Yokohama.

The children’s activities have prizes too, and important safety tips according to Pratt. St. Louis Children’s Hospital will be available during the race to give tips on wearing helmets and other important safety information.

ORVs are required to have a permit, which is $5 for motorcycle or all-terrain vehicles (ATV) per day and $10 for utility-terrain vehicles, dune buggy, or 4x4 per day.

Wristbands will be issued with the permits, detailing when the permit expires. Red expires Friday, blue expires Saturday, and yellow expires on Sunday, all at 8 p.m. their respective days. The wristbands must be attached either to the left side of the ORV, the driver’s side of a UTV, and the left handlebar of an ATV or motorcycle. Also required are Department of Transportation approved helmets and an orange flag on a vehicle with three or more wheels.

Full-size vehicles are not permitted, and all vehicles must have headlights and taillights to participate in the night ride. All normal park rules apply, and no alcohol is permitted in the riding areas. Riding is not allowed after 8 p.m. unless the rider is on the guided night ride.

Danielle Thurman is a reporter for the Daily Journal and can be contacted at dthurman@dailyjournalonline.com or 573-518-3616.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.