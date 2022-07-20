Rally lets 'young eagles' fly Saturday

An Experimental Aircraft Association-sponsored Young Eagles Rally is set to take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Farmington Regional Airport, weather permitting. The event will offer about 60 young people between the ages of 8 and 17 an opportunity to take a free airplane ride with the written approval of their parent or legal guardian.

Coordinating the day’s event is Larry Gregory, EAA Chapter 1635 president and Young Eagles coordinator, who provided some background on the local group that has been in existence since 2019.

“The chapter serves three airports — Fredericktown, Farmington and Perryville,” he said. “When I say we serve it, we have members that come from all three of those areas. This will be our first Young Eagles Rally in Farmington, but we have done two in Perryville, and this year will be number four in Fredericktown. We started with Fredericktown, and then we expanded.

“Young Eagles is for youth, ages 8 and 17, to be introduced to aviation, in that they get a free airplane ride. We’ve had coverage by the Democrat News down here every year, and we’ve done other things. We’ve had open houses and training courses for youth. They can sign up online — www.eaa.org has an online tool because this is a big thing for them.” (See signup information at end of story.)

According to Gregory, more than 2.7 million kids have flown since the program was introduced 30 years ago, and the rally essentially requires a 30-minute commitment on the part of the youth.

“The kids come out at the time slots they’ve signed up for,” he said. “The parents fill out a little bit of paperwork — basically providing a signature consenting to the ride, which is something they can’t do online. Then we take them out to the airplane, where they meet the pilot. They do a little bit of walkaround of the plane. In general detail, the pilot explains what makes a plane fly and goes over the various components of a plane — nothing too in-depth.

“Then the pilot takes them up in the air for about 15 minutes. When they come back, they get a logbook to keep of their flight that has been signed by the pilot. They also get the opportunity to have free software through the EAA for two or three different types of software. CAD drawing software is available to them for a year after they fly, as well as some training software. For the youth, it’s a pretty good deal.”

Estimating that as many as 80% of the youth participating in the Young Eagles program are first-time flyers, Gregory said there were about 60 young people who had signed up by Tuesday afternoon for Saturday’s rally, which is in line with the number of youths that signed up for Perryville’s two events.

“Sometimes we have 70 signed up, and we fly 60,” he said. “So, we usually have some that don’t make it that day and others that walk in and sign up after they’ve heard about it someway and don’t online register. I think for Farmington, only 60% of the kids registered are first-time fliers. The mix of boys and girls is about 50/50. It just depends on the event.”

The number of pilots available for this weekend’s rally is a little low, with only three currently planning to participate.

“One of the pilots has a larger plane that will fit between four or five, depending on their size, so that will help us,” Gregory said. “The pilots are all volunteer. They have certain criteria they have to meet to be able to fly Young Eagles. They volunteer their planes and their time to fly these youths.

“We have had really good success, I think, in this third year of flying. We had our bold gold this year to double the number of youths we’ve flown and doing that by adding an event. We had 61 in Perryville in May. I think if we fly 60 in Farmington and in Fredericktown, we fly 50; we will have basically doubled what we started the year with in our first two years of flying. We would be very pleased with that.

“Many of the youths that are flying have flown with us before. Some of them we’re so excited that they’re going all around the area finding EAA chapters that are hosting Eagles events. I believe we have a couple of youth that this will be their fifth flight, so they’re really enthused about it. We’ve actually flown some of their parents recently. In June, we flew adults down in Perryville. It’s a little different program. It’s designed a little different. It’s called Eagles — not Young Eagles.”

Gregory emphasized that while the chapter loves to have repeat fliers come out, they especially like to see first-time fliers because that expands the number of young people given the opportunity to experience the joy of aviation.

To signup online, go to www.eea.org and select the drop menu from the Youth and Young Adult menu. Select "Free Young Eagles Flights." For more information regarding this weekend's rally, contact Gregory at 573-218-8465.