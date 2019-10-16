{{featured_button_text}}

The 34th Annual Rebel Invitational Marching Band Festival will be held this Saturday at Central High School in Park Hills.

The festival will begin at 11 a.m. with an exhibition performance by the Central Marching Rebels. The band director for the Marching Rebels is Brad Glore. 

Admission to the all-day event will be $8 for adults, $4 for students and senior citizens, and children under 5 years of age will be admitted free. In addition to entertainment on the field, the Central Band Boosters will be offering a wide variety of food and drinks throughout the festival.

The Marching Rebels are under the field direction of Logan Stotler and Dean Parker. Adam Brewer and Bethanie Ward assist the Marching Rebels as additional Senior Band staff members as well as Rebel Invitational staff members. Beth Pipkin, Dylan Brewer, and Derek Ward will also assist on the Rebel Invitational administrative team.

The competition will feature 17 of the best marching bands from around the state competing in the preliminary round of competition. At the end of the preliminary competition, the top 10 bands of the day will perform again in finals competition. The bands will be judged by an expert panel of adjudicators in the following categories: Music Performance, Music Effect, Visual Performance, Visual Ensemble, Percussion, and Auxiliary. This year’s judges are David Meador, Jared Brockmeyer, Kurt Bauche, Rob Nichols, John Fulton, and Linda Huck.

Trophies will be awarded to each band in the preliminary round of competition and awards will be presented for Outstanding Music, Outstanding Visual, Outstanding Percussion and Outstanding Auxiliary in each class. Bands will be placed in classes based on their Missouri High School Activities Association Football Classification. This system of classification and judging unification was designed by the Mineral Area Marching Band Consortium. Members of the consortium are Brad Glore, of Park Hills Central; John Mooney, of Ste. Genevieve; Elliot Naes, of Farmington; and Jeff Singer, of Potosi. This group was formed to unify the judging systems used by local marching band festivals in order to provide a consistent competition playing field for all bands at all participating festivals.

The Rebel Invitational is sponsored by the Central Band Boosters and is a major fundraiser for the Central Bands. The festival was started in the fall of 1986 by Dan Stecker. The overall winner of the Finals Competition will be awarded the Dan Stecker Grand Champion Trophy.

