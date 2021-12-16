Reid writes children's books about Scottish Terriers

Lynn Reid loves Scottish Terriers so much that she has collected items with terriers on them, has painted pictures of terriers and now has written two children’s books about them.

The St. Louis native has lived in Farmington for three years. Her home on the corner of Maple and Center streets is easy to find with a long wooden fence with a mural of Scottish Terriers painted the whole length of it.

“I’ve had terriers all my life,” she said. “I’ve always had a love of painting watercolors, I’ve been doing that since I was a kid. I’ve always done this for a hobby. I wanted to do something when I retired and I thought about what I could do. I didn’t want to start painting 50 of one picture and trying to sell it.”

That’s when Reid came up with the idea of children’s books. “I always loved painting children’s characters and stuff like that. I thought I would make the books on the lives and adventures of all my Scottish Terriers. That’s what started this all.”

Every terrier in Reid’s life has had its own personality. In the first book, she did a biography of each one so that readers can get an idea of the characters and what’s unique about each one of them.

“One always has his orange ball in front of him so the kids will always know what character it is,” she said. “One has her lifejacket on. She always loved to swim and dive off the back of the boat. Now they are all together and play together, each one is a different segment, they go camping together and swimming. The second one, they go to the mushroom forest and they have mushrooms that they jump on like a trampoline.”

Reid said that it took about five years to get the book published because she had difficulty finding a publisher. She eventually ended up self-publishing.

The books brought about the mural on the fence as a promotional idea for Reid.

“… It’s hard to promote your book — how do you get the word out — because there’s so many children’s books out there on Amazon,” she said. “I thought I need to start in the town where I live. I used to watch all the cars line up to pick the kids up at the elementary school and we have this 86-foot fence. I thought that I would paint a Scottie parade going down the fence. We started out painting the blue sky and everybody was trying to figure out what we were doing.

“People would sit there and stop and say, ‘my kids can’t wait to come by every day and see if something’s new.’ I started with this big dinosaur and thought that will get the kids’ attention and I had the one Scottie riding on the dinosaur. They are all in a parade. It took a couple of months to get that done.”

Reid is not finished authoring books, saying she has a Christmas book in the works that will be a hardcover.

“(It) will be more of a storybook that will come out next year,” she said. “They will all be sleigh riding and making snowmen and decorating the tree and doing all the antics.”

As part of her deep love of the small dogs, Reid is a member of several Scottish Terrier groups.

“The Scotties Rock Foundation collects donations for rescue dogs,” she said. “There’s around 4,000 followers in the group from all over the world. I’ve donated to some of the auctions.”

Reid’s books are available on Amazon or Barnes and Noble and also available as an e-book. She will be having a book signing at the Farmington Library at 11 a.m. Saturday. Reid will have 50 copies of each book with her to sell. Ashur, her current Scottish Terrier, will also be on hand to greet the kids.

