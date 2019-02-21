Try 1 month for 99¢
Relay For Life to hold Cajun dinner

Pictured are participants at the 2018 Relay For Life event. 

 Submitted

Mardi Gras, or Fat Tuesday, originated as a religious holiday. The festival falls on the Tuesday preceding Ash Wednesday, which is the beginning of the Christian Lenten season.

Traditionally, Fat Tuesday is a time to eat, eat, and then eat some more in preparation for the fasting that often occurs during Lent. So, in short, one commits the sin of gluttony for the day in order to repent over the next six weeks leading up to Easter.

Mardi Gras is celebrated almost worldwide, but is perhaps most associated with New Orleans.

St. Francois County is no exception to Mardi Gras as Turner Chevrolet–Cadillac and Glenda Straughn’s Relay for Life Team, Team Turner, will be hosting a Fat Tuesday Cajun dinner on March 5.

The dinner will be held at Elizabeth Hall, located at 210 E. Woodlawn in Leadington from 4 to 7 p.m. All-you-can eat Cajun will be $20 and children 10 and under can eat for $5. Carryouts will be available. Anyone who has questions or wishes to order carryouts can call 57-431-0342 or 573-431-2414.

The dinner will include Cajun shrimp boil, red beans and rice, jambalaya, Cajun chicken lasagna, salad, dessert, and drinks. All proceeds will benefit Relay For Life.

Relay For Life is a community-based fundraising event for the American Cancer Society. Each year more than 5,000 Relay For Life events take place in more than 20 countries.

According to the American Cancer Society, it is their most profitable event and they refer to the event as their signature event. The event is to raise money for improving cancer survival, decreasing the incidents of cancer, and improving the quality of life for cancer patients and their caretakers.

According to the organization, $5 billion dollars has been raised through Relay For Life to date.

Individuals or organizations wishing to donate to the American Cancer Society can do so online at www.cancer.org

In addition, individuals wishing to participate in Relay For Life events can sign-up on the organization’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/St-Francois-County-Relay-For-Life-310845444296/

Matt McFarland is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3616, or at mmcfarland@dailyjournalonline.com.

