RFK makes a stop at Chautauqua

For the first time in two years, Big River Chautauqua took place under the big tent in Bonne Terre behind city hall.

Thursday marked the first night of the free three-night event where audience members can learn about the life and history of three different historic people. The theme of this year’s event is “The Times They are A-Changin’.”

Thursday’s historical figure was Robert Francis Kennedy, the seventh of nine children and the younger brother to former president John Fitzgerald Kennedy. Robert was the 64th attorney general, serving from January 1961 to September 1964, and a senator from New York from January 1965 until June 1968.

On Friday night, the guest was Karen Vuranch as Cass Elliot. Saturday's guest is Sherrie Tolliver as Rosa Parks. The event follows the same schedule each day with food available starting at 5:30 p.m., music starting at 6 p.m. with two local musicians, Darren Thomas and Ron Allen.

Robert Kennedy comes to life

Before bringing out the historic figure for Thursday night, Paul Williams, a member of the Big River Chautauqua Committee, thanked the North County School District for providing the stages, chairs, and tables. Williams said without the school providing some of the equipment, the organization would not have the amount of chairs it has, much less the stage.

There are a lot of expenses for an event like this, said Williams, and without the sponsors paying and helping out, expenses would rack up. He thanked the many sponsors.

At 7:30 p.m., master of ceremonies Beth Allen welcomed Jeremy Meier as Sen. Robert "Bobby" Kennedy to the stage. The date was May 31, 1968, and since the middle of March, Robert had been touring the country in pursuit of the Democratic nomination for presidency.

Handing out pins to members of the audience, Robert asked how many people were planning to vote, even joking he’s trying to get the government to lower the voting age down to 12 when handing a pin to a young member of the audience.

“You’re going to go out and vote Tuesday? You’re going to ring doorbells, tell your neighbors to vote for me, there’s a lot of support.”

Robert continued on, talking about the experience of climbing the Mount Kennedy in 1965, reminiscing upon the advice he received including not to slip or look down.

Explaining why he was running for the presidency, Robert said he wants the Democratic Party and the United States of America to stand for hope, rather than to stand for despair, and to stand for the reconciliation of men instead of the growing risk of war.

“I do not want to oppose any man, but to seek new policies,” emphasized Robert, “policies to end the bloodshed in Vietnam and in our own cities.”

America is a nation seated upon the principal in which everyone is welcomed, but Robert said it has not always been the case. A prime example was his grandparents' experience in immigrating and trying to find a job.

“History has placed us, all black and white, under a common border and under a common law,” explained Robert, when talking about how he had faced off against governors. “We share one possession, the name 'American.'”

Filling in information on the Cuban Missile Crisis, Robert had discussed what was learned during the situation, including about the uses and limitations of military power, about the value of having both allies and assets, about the opportunities and dangers that may await the county in many corners of the globe.

The final lesson of the Cuban Missile Crisis is the importance of placing ourselves in other country's shoes, explained Robert, as it showed how vital it is to have allies and friends in the world.

“Today, I assume a feeling of isolationism in Congress, and throughout the country,” Robert said. “I think it would be well to think back in those days in October 1962.”

Robert discussed his time in Indianapolis, on the corner of 17th and Broadway streets, where he informed the 3,000 people waiting for him of Martin Luther King Jr.’s assassination.

While there were riots around the country on April 4, there was not one in Indianapolis.

Ending the speech with references to the previous comments about climbing Mount Kennedy, Robert claims America is not yet at the summit, and the campaign end will not be the end of the climb, it is not too late to seek a newer world.

Robert said he understood, of course, the anger and hatred which can come from an assassination since his own brother had only been assassinated years prior. Robert said as a country, people can be filled with bitterness, with hatred and a desire for revenge, but it would only lead to more polarization.

“The victims of violence are Black and white, young and old, famous and unknown. They are most important, human beings, whom other beings loved and needed.”

Robert would go on to win the primary in California on June 4, and just a couple minutes after midnight on June 5, after thanking supporters, he was assassinated by Sirhan Sirhan and died in the morning on June 6.

The actor who performed as Robert is Jeremy Meier, who serves on the chair of Fine and Performing Arts at Owens Community College in Northwest Ohio. Throughout the time at the college, Meier has directed 19 student productions at the school, including Shakespeare’s works, and adapted and directed texts for the stage.

Meier, in addition to the portrayal of Robert, has created original solo performances for the Ohio Humanities on John Dillinger and Oliver Hazard Perry.

In 2017, Meier was awarded a grant by the Ohio Humanities to pilot the state’s first Chautauqua Training Program who are learning to develop original solo performances based upon historical figures.

When asked if it was difficult to do the Bostonian accent, Meier said originally he is from the Detroit area, and now currently lives in Toledo.

Meier said one of the challenges of performing as someone who has been documented, recorded, and even videoed is the audience already has an expectation of mannerisms and the tone of voice. The challenge can also turn into an advantage though, according to Meier, as he never had to use a dialect tape and was able to watch Robert’s speeches.

“If you’ve listened to or watch a lot of these Robert Kennedy speeches, his voice changes a bit,” explained Meier.

Meier said Robert had really tried by the time he was campaigning for his chance at the presidency to make his voice a bit more grounded.

“It’s a challenge, but it’s an exciting challenge.”

Meier’s always been a fan of underdogs, and according to him, Robert was as much of an underdog the Kennedy family could have.

Having a former president for an older brother in JFK, his father Joseph Patrick Kennedy Sr. was the first chair of the U.S. Maritime Commission and first chair of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Joseph Patrick Kennedy Jr. was killed in action in World War II but originally had plans to run for the US House of Representatives after his military service. He said Robert was trying to find his own.

Meier said with Robert’s life, there’s so many fascinating times in his life coming up in questions and answers, be it the feud with Jimmy Hoffa or the service with Joe McCarthy, running his brother’s campaign, being connected to Cesar Chavez, and finally Robert finding his own voice in the later 1960s. Meier had found it interesting and thought the man would be a great character to research.