Ride for mennonite community

This Saturday, side-by-side and four wheeler riders have a chance to trail ride while helping the Shirk family with medical expenses.

 File photo

Residents of Fredericktown have pulled together to help out the Shirk family who recently experienced tragedy.

Earlier this month, one young member of the Mennonite family lost his life and five others were injured after their horse-drawn buggy was struck by a pickup truck on Route OO.

On Saturday, side-by-side and four-wheeler riders can help the family. For a cost of $20, people with off-road vehicles can ride through various trails from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Although the Mennonite family has not asked for anything from the community other than prayers, just days after the tragedy happened, community members began planning fundraiser events to help the family with medical expenses.

Food will be sold beginning at 11 a.m. at Wilson’s Funeral Home. Wilson’s donated the use of their kitchen and banquet room for the fundraiser.

Food served throughout the day will include taco plates at a cost of $10 as well as plates of burgers and fries or pulled pork loaded potato plates available at a cost of $8.

A silent auction will also take place in the basement of Wilson’s Funeral Home where various donated items will be given to the highest bidder.

Anyone wishing to participate in the benefit ride is welcome to park at the old Pense Brothers Building located at 200 South Chamber Dr. in Fredericktown. A volunteer will be at the location to collect money for the ride.

One of the benefit organizers, Destiny Cruz explained that they’ve had this type of fundraiser in town before and it is generally pretty popular.

“If they have a side-by-side or friends who have one, they all just meet at one location and trail ride,” said Cruz. “You just ride a bunch of trails [from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.].”

Cruz said that so far, they have received a lot of interest in the event and they are hoping to raise as much as they can to help the family.

Cruz said that Julie Segura has been helping with the organizing of this event and Tammy Whitner put together the side-by-side portion of the fundraiser.

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3628, or at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com.

