Ride for mennonite community

Residents of Fredericktown have pulled together to help out the Shirk family who recently experienced tragedy.
Earlier this month, one young member of the Mennonite family lost his life and five others were injured after their horse-drawn buggy was struck by a pickup truck on Route OO.
On Saturday, side-by-side and four-wheeler riders can help the family. For a cost of $20, people with off-road vehicles can ride through various trails from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Although the Mennonite family has not asked for anything from the community other than prayers, just days after the tragedy happened, community members began planning fundraiser events to help the family with medical expenses.
Food will be sold beginning at 11 a.m. at Wilson’s Funeral Home. Wilson’s donated the use of their kitchen and banquet room for the fundraiser.
Food served throughout the day will include taco plates at a cost of $10 as well as plates of burgers and fries or pulled pork loaded potato plates available at a cost of $8.
A silent auction will also take place in the basement of Wilson’s Funeral Home where various donated items will be given to the highest bidder.
Anyone wishing to participate in the benefit ride is welcome to park at the old Pense Brothers Building located at 200 South Chamber Dr. in Fredericktown. A volunteer will be at the location to collect money for the ride.
One of the benefit organizers, Destiny Cruz explained that they’ve had this type of fundraiser in town before and it is generally pretty popular.
“If they have a side-by-side or friends who have one, they all just meet at one location and trail ride,” said Cruz. “You just ride a bunch of trails [from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.].”
Cruz said that so far, they have received a lot of interest in the event and they are hoping to raise as much as they can to help the family.
Cruz said that Julie Segura has been helping with the organizing of this event and Tammy Whitner put together the side-by-side portion of the fundraiser.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.