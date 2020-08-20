River Campus announces 2020-2021 season lineup

“This season will not disappoint -- we are proud to showcase our amazingly talented students and thankful to the community’s support of their successes year after year,” said Rhonda Weller-Stilson, dean of Southeast’s Holland College of Arts and Media. “This year’s season, audiences will be entertained with a vast repertoire of classical, jazz, opera and contemporary music; incredible dance performances; dramatic plays, wonderful classics, musicals and family-friendly productions; as well as exhibitions featuring award-winning artists and students of all ages. Audiences may see some modifications as we tackle the challenges of a ‘new normal’ during these times, but, regardless of these adjustments, students will perform and exhibit outstanding work. We have an extremely talented student body and can’t wait for them to return."