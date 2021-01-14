Road Trip: Visit the American Tractor Museum in Perryville

Most of these tractors are fairly rare items, with some of them being the only one known to exist. Buchheit explained the reason behind the rarity.

“How the tractor industry started, somebody had an idea and a lot of it was done in blacksmith’s shops,” he said. “They were in an area where they could get casting done relatively easily. It just evolved from there.”

Buchheit has collected these items for about 20 years and says he has been all over the country east of the Rocky Mountains, including the Dakotas, New York and Florida, along with Texas and the Carolinas.

He is also still adding to his collection.

“If the right thing came by,” he said. “The big auction companies let us know if there is something we are interested in.

"We’re getting quite a bit of interest in people — when their ancestors pass — they have stuff they wouldn’t necessarily want to sell, but put on display. They donate it to the museum, it’s a non-profit organization; they can get a tax deduction. Then we can showcase their family items.”

The American Tractor Museum is located at 508 N. Main Street in Perryville.