The Piano Wars Finale drew a sold-out crowd at Homan Hall in Marquand.
Cara Robbs took home the first-place victory on Sept. 27 and was awarded $300. Chuck Moore came in second, earning $200, and Jimmy Gilliam was awarded $100 for third place.
Robbs made the crowd laugh as she sweet-talked the judges, made the crowd cry as she shared stories about her song choices, and made the crowd sing along as she played a selection by Queen.
"I think it's just when you see a song and you play it and you feel it and you just know that this is going to be something that the people are going to enjoy," Robbs said. "I always want to do something that the crowd is going to recognize and really like and enjoy because, really, it's all about them."
The St. Paul Lutheran High School teacher said she could not wait to share the news with her students but knows they will all tell her they knew she would win.
Robbs said she has 30 years of experience but still gets nervous competing against Gilliam and Moore.
"I have seen Jimmy play before, and he makes me so nervous because he has a wheelhouse, and when he gets in that wheelhouse, it's like, see you tomorrow," Robbs said. "You can just see it in the way he plays and the way he looks, he's just phenomenal."
Robbs said she has known Moore for years and even had him perform at her wedding. She jokingly said she wanted to hire the best for her wedding, but since she was getting married she went with Moore.
The competition was filled with admiration as all three contestants complimented their competitors throughout the night. It was easy to see they were there to have a great time and not just compete, but also enjoy the music.
"We just want everybody to have fun and enjoy themselves," Robbs said. "You're going to have three talented people and it's nice, even as a competitor, to just be able to sit back and relax and listen to them."
You have free articles remaining.
Denny Ward said all three competitors were on top of their game, leaving the judges -- Scottye Adkins, Shelby Shell, Lucas Vetter and Kathleen Crocker -- and the audience with a very tough decision.
"Following dinner, the competition began and it was game-on for the three contestants," Ward said. "Genre after genre, they continued to dazzle the audience and impress the judges."
Ward said dinner on all four nights of Piano Wars was prepared and served by Brewen Catering of Farmington. He said the amazing family-owned and -operated company strives to make every catering experience memorable as they brought to the table time-tested family recipes to set the tone for the evening.
The evening featured several guest performers including Ben Painter, who played the theme song to "Titanic." Marquand Methodist Church Minister Kehrae, originally from Korea, also took to the stage showing his singing talents.
"While the official moderator, Shelby Shell, calculated the final scores, Shelby Robbs took the stage as the final guest performer," Ward said. "She blew the audience away with her incredible vocals and skills as a pianist and guitarist."
Shelby Robbs' mother, Cara, proudly watched from the audience and this proud mom moment may have been her favorite part of the evening.
To close out the night, Ward invited Gilliam back to the stage to perform Floyd Cramer's "Last Dance," to honor Rodger and Rudy Gavin. Gilliam had played the tune in round three of the competition and it was one of the Gavins' favorite tunes.
Ward said Rodger and Rudy have been like parents to him and he wanted to honor them with one final performance.
"To everyone who supported this series, thank you," Ward said. "This statement seems insignificant and hollow compared to the appreciation I have in my heart, but will have to do. Without the support and commitment to the arts, our programming could not exist."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.