Mineral Area College Little Theatre Guild is ready to give the community, “The Rocky Horror Show,” once again, and according to some of the cast members, they are excitedly anticipating “shocking friends and family with what is in store.”
“Community members have been asking when the show will return,” said MAC Theater Director Chuck Gallaher, “so it's back by popular demand.”
“It is so different from other shows and so unique,” said Jacob Henderson, senior at Farmington High school, who will be playing Brad.
Richard O’ Brien’s “The Rocky Horror Show” is a “cult classic” that includes rock songs and fun dances as Dr. Frank-N-Furter, a transvestite scientist, reveals his latest creation “Rocky” to his household of characters and an engaged couple, Brad and Janet, who happened to stumble across his mansion on a stormy night.
The show will be performed in the MAC Fine Arts Theater Thursday through Saturday at 7 p.m. each night. There will be a special performance on Friday at 10 p.m. and audience members will be able to buy prop bags to be a part of this interactive production.
The show is expected to sell out, so tickets can be purchased early from the MAC bookstore at $3 for students and seniors and $7 for general admission. Remaining tickets will be available at the door the night of each show. This production is rated R. For additional information, visit www.MineralArea.edu or contact Chuck Gallaher at 573 518-2181 or cgallahe@mineralarea.edu.
Each prop bag is available for $5 or an individual can bring two food items to donate to the MAC Food Pantry.
“I am over the moon that MAC is doing this," said Zach Pinkley, who plays Riff Raff the butler. "It is just so wonderfully weird. The overall message is that everyone is weird and crazy, and that’s good. It’s cool to be unique and be whoever you are.”
“Don’t dream it, be it,” added Jordan Duncan, who plays Frank-N-Furter.
When asked what they are most looking forward to about the show, Caitlyn Emert, who plays Janet, said, “I think I am looking forward to the community that we are all bringing together.”
“This is something that people have been excited about since the '70s. You have kids our age and parents and their parents attending. I am just really excited to have the excitement from a vast community in this theater.”
Bailey Sipp, who plays Magenta the maid, is excited for first-timers to see it.
“My mom, for example, has never seen it, and I think she is going to be very shocked to see everything going on and the whole community," Sipp said.
They've put a lot of time and effort into this show.
“To be a part of something so well known is a lot of pressure, but a fun pressure,” Pinkley said.
“People know this show well. It’s having that good pressure of people knowing this [show] and wanting to come together and knock it out of the park,” Emert said.
Henderson said they really want to be accurate with what they bring to the table.
“But by also bringing something fresh to the table," Duncan added.
"How many shows do you go to where it is OK to yell out things and throw stuff and just have a fun time and actually feel like you are a part of what is going on on stage?" Sipp asked.
In Emert's words, "It is going to be freakin' awesome."
