Rocky III coming to MAC on Saturday

MACFlix, the Mineral Area College movie club, begins its 7th annual "MACFlix Drive-In Nights" Saturday at 8 p.m. in the Mineral Area College quadrangle (the grassy area located in the center of the Park Hills campus). The movies are shown outdoors.
Admission is free to all, but MACFlix members ask that everyone bring blankets and/or lawn chairs as their seating choice in the quadrangle. Some concessions will be available, but all are welcome to bring their own snacks and drinks.
The first film in the MACFlix drive-in series is “Rocky III,” rated PG.
MACFlix presents all films in their original, large, widescreen format with Blu-ray quality visuals and an outstanding sound system. This year’s theme is entitled, “1980’s Fun Flicks!” For six consecutive weekends (every Saturday in September and the first Saturday of October), MACFlix will present a hit motion picture from the decade of the 1980s on its large, outdoor movie screen beginning just after sunset.
Future movies, all of which will take place in the MAC Quad on Saturday nights, include Sept. 8, 7:50 pm, “Coming to America;” Sept. 15, 7:40 pm, “Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home;” Sept. 22, 7:30 pm, “Lethal Weapon;” Sept. 29, 7:30 pm, “Blues Brothers;” and Oct. 6, 7:30 pm, “Poltergeist,”
Dr. Kevin White, sponsor of MACFlix, said these movies were chosen because many college students (or younger) have yet to see them. “The films will also be great for those folks who saw them the first time out, because they can come back and watch them on the big screen again with their children and family,” he said.
