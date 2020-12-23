Rolla’s brewpub has a holly, jolly pop-up

Christmas is not canceled this year. Instead, visitors will feel their spirits rise as Public House Brewery announced the grand opening of its holiday pop-up bar, Miracle on Rolla Street. All are welcome to visit Rolla for a merry and bright hometown holiday.

Instead of closing its doors, Public House Brewery is hosting a holiday pop-up to delight anyone and everyone who needs a little cheer. The over-the-top décor and seasonal releases will be on tap through Jan. 1 for all to enjoy.

“I’m surprised it took a global pandemic to do this. It’s such a fun environment and that’s what we’ve always been about — creating a community and atmosphere for people to connect over a pint. In 2020, that seems even more important,” said owner Josh Stacy.

With many holiday travel plans and family get-togethers being postponed, it started to look like the Grinch would get his way, until Stacy, his team and family gathered together one chilly afternoon and threw tinsel to the wind.

The pub is now a winter wonderland inspired by everyone’s favorite movies including "Home Alone," "The Grinch," "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation," "The Christmas Story," and so much more, featuring original artwork available for purchase. The kitschy retro-look is sure to make children of all ages smile.