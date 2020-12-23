Rolla’s brewpub has a holly, jolly pop-up

Christmas is not canceled this year. Instead, visitors will feel their spirits rise as Public House Brewery announced the grand opening of its holiday pop-up bar, Miracle on Rolla Street. All are welcome to visit Rolla for a merry and bright hometown holiday.
Instead of closing its doors, Public House Brewery is hosting a holiday pop-up to delight anyone and everyone who needs a little cheer. The over-the-top décor and seasonal releases will be on tap through Jan. 1 for all to enjoy.
“I’m surprised it took a global pandemic to do this. It’s such a fun environment and that’s what we’ve always been about — creating a community and atmosphere for people to connect over a pint. In 2020, that seems even more important,” said owner Josh Stacy.
With many holiday travel plans and family get-togethers being postponed, it started to look like the Grinch would get his way, until Stacy, his team and family gathered together one chilly afternoon and threw tinsel to the wind.
The pub is now a winter wonderland inspired by everyone’s favorite movies including "Home Alone," "The Grinch," "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation," "The Christmas Story," and so much more, featuring original artwork available for purchase. The kitschy retro-look is sure to make children of all ages smile.
This attraction is the perfect photo opportunity, and is the most instagrammable site in the area. Stop in to take family photos in front of the gallery wall.
In addition to the Miracle on Rolla Street, Public House Brewery and St. James Winery have planned many holiday happenings, including:
● Private Bonfire Rental - The Gardens at St. James has a 20-foot fire pit for friends and family to rent for a personal party. For two hours, 8-10 guests, 40 draft beers (limited to year-round selections) for just $150.
● Corporate/Client Giving Specials - Local businesses will get 10% to 20% off orders. Mix and match wine from St James Winery and beer from Public House Brewery for gift giving made easy. To save time, call ahead to schedule a pickup at any of the tasting rooms. Contact the taproom manager for reservations today at 573-261-3386.
All locations are following local, state and national health and safety recommendations, including spacing tables six feet apart, wiping down surfaces, wearing masks and other protocols in place for the safety of patrons and staff. For more information, visit www.publichousebrewery.com. Follow on Facebook and Instagram: @publichousebrewery and @publichousebeer