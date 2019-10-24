Tucked away in the historic town of Caledonia is an activity-filled farm, corn maze and pumpkin patch that is fun for all ages during the fall season.
Opened in 2014, Rowe Crop Farm is owned by Jesse and Erika Rowe with their three kids: Eli, Cooper and Ella.
Their business gives families a place to come to spend time together.
Erika said that opening a corn maze was something that “just happened."
“When I met my husband, he was already farming corn and soybeans,” said Erika. “We got married in 2013 and found this property in 2014. We kind of talked about corn mazes, so when this property here was up for sale we knew immediately that it would be a good spot for that.”
Today the corn maze at Rowe Crop Farm covers 16 acres with a small and large path, but both paths have plenty of “wide, winding and zig-zagging” paths to walk along. During normal business hours the corn maze is open for all who come, and the Rowes occasionally host “Haunted Maze” nights.
“The thing about our haunted corn maze is that it is not overly scary or anything because we want it to still be fun for families, but there is a spooky factor,” said Erika.
Even though the corn maze may be what draws the most attention to the farm, it is not the only activity that Jesse and Erika offer.
The pumpkin patch is a popular hit, and a trip down to the 7-acre patch is included in the general admission fee. There are pumpkins and gourds of all size to choose from and are priced differently by size.
They have tried to make their farm a family-friendly place for people to come to in more ways than one.
“One way we have tried to make this place family-friendly is to keep our prices as cheap as possible,” said Erika. “We want families to be able to come and have a good time. We are a family too so we know how expensive things can get.”
“We add something new each year to give the customers more for their money and more to enjoy,” Erika added.
Some other fun activities at the farm include a gigantic jumping pillow, a barnyard playground, a corn pit, a haystack slide, a barrel-train ride, a hayride and goats which give the farm a petting zoo atmosphere.
The jumping pillow is best described as an inflatable trampoline in the ground that kids flock to.
“Kids really do have a blast here, but so do all the adults and parents that come, too.”
“It is so hard to pick which activity I like the most,” Erika said. “I do like the corn maze because of the challenge. It’s an actual maze with no particular image or pattern, so it can be a challenge to get through.”
Erika went on to say how much she loves the pumpkins and all the different shapes, colors, variety and funkiness.
Another amenity that Rowe Farm offers is homemade kettle corn that, according to Erika, they are always busy making and people seem to really enjoy.
“We actually sell our kettle corn to some stores in Caledonia. I can’t tell you the exact amount of how much we make, but we are always making it,” said Erika. "I would say we are known for it."
In addition to its normal business hours, the farm also makes it a possibility for schools to schedule times for field trips and they are booked all the way through October. “Whenever we are open, we stay pretty busy, and we’re always full.”
General admission into the farm is $3 for kids ages 3-6 and $5 for ages 7 and up. The farm is open from the end of September through the first week of November. Hours are 1-6 p.m. Wednesday-Friday and Sunday; and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday. For more information visit https://rowecrop.farm/
Erika encourages people to come out to the farm and take it all in as the season is soon coming to an end.
“My favorite part is seeing all of the happy customers come through. My biggest joy about this is that the families can come and have a good time with each other and have fun."
