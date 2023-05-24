Anyone looking for Memorial Day weekend excitement might want to check into the St. Francois County Fairgrounds Friday and Saturday for the 12th annual Coles’ Tractor & Equipment Regional PRCA Rodeo.

Admission is $15 for adults, $7 for kids 6-12, and kids 5 years old and younger are free.

Friday is military and first-responder appreciation night. All veterans, currently enlisted, and first responders get $2 off at the gate with valid identification.

Each evening, the gates open at 5:30 p.m. so guests can wander the grounds and get an inside look at the rodeo preparations. At 6:30 p.m., kids will be able to take a pony ride, try their hand at dummy-calf roping, or do some stick horse barrel racing. According to the flyer, prizes will be awarded to kids who enter the kid’s games.

The Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) rodeo begins at 7:30 p.m. each evening.

Tickets can be purchased in advance online at farmingtonmorodeo.com or at one of the following businesses: Cole’s Tractor and Equipment, Leadington Pit Stop, First State Community Bank in Bonne Terre, H and R Block in Farmington, and Belgrade State Bank.

For information on sponsorship visit the Coles’ Tractor & Equipment Regional PRCA Rodeo at farmingtonmorodeo.com or contact Mike Hinkebein at 573-934-0734 or Ann Goodman at 573-561-6931.

Tasty treats will be available for purchase. Some of the food vendors planning to serve the crowds include Roxies, Waffle Shop, Patty Shack, Concessionaire Extraordinaire, Chef Kiss, Grandma’s Sugar Shack, Luna Ice, Sweet Alamode, and CheeseShack. Guests of the rodeo can take home a souvenir purchased from craft vendors selling various handmade goods fashioned from steel, cotton, and leather.

Professional cowboys and cowgirls from around the country will compete in eight events: bareback bronc riding, saddle bronc riding, bull riding, steer wrestling, calf roping, team roping, breakaway roping, and barrel racing. “These people are professional athletes. These animals are professional athletes,” said Mike Hinkebein, chairman of the St Francois County Fair Board and the driving force behind Coles’ PRCA Rodeo

Hinkebein said the rodeo started out 12 years ago with little more than a vision, a few great sponsors, and good old-fashioned elbow grease. Hinkebein said it was tough doing the majority of the work on his own. He said when Ann Goodman, co-chairman of the board, signed on during the second year he could see light at the end of the tunnel. Hinkebein credits Goodman with the continued success and growth of the rodeo.

There was one year, he said, when the rodeo was not successful. “We lost our shirts that year,” Hinkebein stated. He said the weather was extraordinarily hot, more than 109 degrees Fahrenheit. Hinkebein says he has a lot of respect and appreciation for the people who were dedicated enough to take pay cuts that year to keep the rodeo alive. The rodeo has found itself in other difficult weather situations, including strong winds and rain, as it has struggled through growing pains.

Hinkebein said, "Without the sponsors and the community helping, there's no way this rodeo would happen.” He said the organizers of the rodeo want to thank all of the sponsors and they hope to receive continued support. Organizers also hope to increase sponsorship in order to make Coles’ PRCA Rodeo one of the premier events in the country.

Weather hasn’t been the only obstacle facing the rodeo. Other PRCA rodeos in various circuits around the United States are slated for the same weekend and can potentially draw contestants and onlookers. With an increase in sponsorship, prize money was increased this year to $17,000 which will be divided among the eight events and should help draw contestants to Farmington.

When asked why spectators would choose to come to Coles’ PRCA Rodeo, Hinkebein said, “Because there’s not a bad seat in the house. Nowhere else can you sit six feet away from the arena and get dirt in your mouth.”

Even with competition from other circuits, Hinkebein expects a good turnout from both contestants and spectators. With one exception, Coles’ PRCA Rodeo has had continued growth each year. New bleachers have been installed to accommodate a growing number of spectators. Hinkebein and other organizers are pleased with the progress they are making in the rodeo industry and continuously strive to bring rodeo revenue into the local economy.

The PRCA is the oldest and largest rodeo organization in the world. Its events are held in the United States, Canada, and Mexico; its members are from each of these countries and more.

According to the Pro Rodeo Hall of Fame website, rodeo began as an organized sport in 1929 with the creation of The Rodeo Association of America. In 1936, a group of cowboys who were upset with certain TRAA practices walked out of a rodeo at Boston Garden in protest. This protest led to the formation of the Cowboys’ Turtle Association, so named because even though they were slow to organize, they eventually stuck their neck out — so says the Pro Rodeo Hall of Fame website.

The website also states the purpose of the CTA was to ensure fair prize money, equality in judging and honest advertising of the sport. The name was changed in 1945 to the Rodeo Cowboys Association (RCA), and changed again in 1974 adding the word Professional, thereby creating the PRCA.

The PRCA is divided into 12 regional circuits and two international circuits. The Coles’ PRCA Rodeo is in the Great Lakes circuit and is cross-circuited, allowing a larger base of contestants. The contestants will not only compete for money but also for the chance to make it to the circuit finals and the Wrangler National Finals in December in Las Vegas.

PRCA Rodeo Announcer Trey Windhorst and Music Director Ryan Litwin are returning this year to keep the crowd informed and entertained. The entertainment lineup also includes the Flying Arena Stars, a trick-riding trio sister act, and Rodeo Clown “Lefty” Kee. The Cowboy Channel will be live broadcasting the event. Universal Pro Rodeos is supplying the stock again this year.