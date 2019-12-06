Santa Claus is coming to Bismarck this Saturday for the annual “Christmas at the Depot,” presented by the Depot Committee and Bismarck Development Committee.
During the city’s holiday celebration on the first Saturday of each December, area residents sip coffee and hot cocoa while children visit with Santa Claus following the Christmas parade.
This year will mark the fourth year Bismarck has held its Christmas parade which has become a part of the evening since being added to the list of festivities.
Parade participants will begin lining up at 5 p.m. at the high school. The parade will leave the high school at 5:30 p.m. traveling down Highway 32 toward East Main Street where it will make a left turn at Bismarck City Hall, ending up in front of the depot.
Santa will be arriving at the depot along with the parade at approximately 6 p.m. Once at the depot, the city's Christmas tree will be lit up for the season and event-goers can mingle with their fellow neighbors while enjoying free cookies, hot cocoa, and coffee.
City Mayor J.T. Shy said there will also be a lot of popcorn to snack on at the depot gathering.
Depot Committee Chairperson Liz Bennett said the event is a great family outing and the children really enjoy seeing Santa riding into town on a fire truck.
Bennett said children can have their picture taken with Santa at the depot and free treat bags filled with fruit, candy, and small toys will be given to the children in attendance.
“We always have a good group and we look forward to it every year,” said Bennett. “It's always a good time and I think the weather is going to be nice too."
She explained that putting together the event each year is a collaborative effort by a small group of volunteers and any outside help is always appreciated.
“We always need more cookies to serve if anybody wants to do that,” added Bennett.
