Santa parade to replace Desloge's Christmas in the Park

“So it's just something bring a little cheer,” Cole said. “We need it. We desperately need it. Our town does.”

He is hoping that by next year they can have the run and the parade leading up to Christmas in the Park.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The board also decided to forego the annual employee holiday dinner because of the pandemic. Employees will still get a holiday ham and the board is hoping that maybe they can have an employee-appreciation dinner outside in the spring.

The mayoral vacancy was also discussed at the meeting. Mayor David Kater will be sworn in as a St. Francois County commissioner at the end of the year.

The board decided to proceed with Mayor Pro Tem Alvin Sutton until the April election.

Sutton also expressed interest in possibly running in April.

“I want what's best for the city and I will not run against somebody on this board,” he said. “I will gladly step aside and just stay where I'm at if somebody else wants to run.

“The last thing I want is that dark cloud because it's negative energy any way you cut it and slice it.”

No other board members expressed interest at the meeting. The filing will be open in December.