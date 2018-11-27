Christmas in the Park, one of the area's more popular traditions of the holiday season, returns from 1-3 p.m. Saturday in Desloge City Park.
According to Librarian Misty Boyer, the free annual event, hosted by the Desloge Library Board, will again feature a craft-making area for the kids, with a number of attendance prizes and holiday refreshments.
“We’ll have hot chocolate and individually-wrapped Christmas-themed treats,” Boyer said. “The children, as well as many of the adults, love them.”
When asked what activity is the favorite of those attending the event, Boyer said, “It’s a toss-up. For the kids, it’s sharing their Christmas list and having a photo taken with Santa Claus. For the adults, it’s the horse-drawn carriage rides that take passengers on a tour around the park.”
In addition, library volunteers strolling the park in period clothing from the 1800s adds a nostalgic feel to the celebration of the holiday season.
Boyer noted that prior to Christmas in the Park, Santa Claus will be taken on a tour of the city riding high on the top of a city fire truck and then be delivered to the city park to meet the crowds, courtesy of the Desloge Fire Department.
"It's a nice extra to the day that makes it even more special for people of all ages, Boyer said. "All of us with the library love putting on the holiday event for the Parkland every year," she said. "Christmas in the Park is always lots of fun for the kids and adults, too.
"People seem to come out no matter the weather — if it’s nice outside or even if it’s cold and snowy we always have a good crowd. Whatever this year's weather turns out to be, we're hoping everyone in the Parkland will attend Christmas in the Park to have a fun time with their families."
