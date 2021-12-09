Santa's hours at Winter Wonderland clarified

The Farmington Parks and Recreation Department has clarified the end date for Winter Wonderland at Long Memorial Hall, as well as the times when Santa and Mrs. Claus will be on hand to visit with children.

“I am receiving numerous calls about Santa not being [at Winter Wonderland,]” she said. “Santa and Mrs. Claus will only be there on weeknights from 6-8 p.m., and not during the day. The Winter Wonderland exhibit is open to the public on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. without Santa being present. It will be open with Santa and Mrs. Claus on weeknights from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Also, Winter Wonderland runs through the 22nd and not the 23rd.”