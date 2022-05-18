Sauces & Shows: New event set for Friday and Saturday in Downtown Park Hills

The Park Hills-Leadington Chamber of Commerce and the Downtown Park Hills Association have come together to hold a new, two-day May event in Downtown Park Hills.

"Sauces & Shows: Music, Mullets, & Muscle Cars" starts at 5 p.m. on Friday, with vendor booths lining the 300 block of West Main Street and a Craft Beer Roadhouse near Slauterhouse Craft Parlour.

The Mullet Contest will take place on the Downtown Stage. Registration for the contest is $10 and begins at 5:30 p.m., with contestants taking the stage at 6 p.m. Participants are divided into age groups of 13 years or older and 12 and younger. There is $1,000 in cash and prizes on the line for the top mullets.

At 7 p.m., event-goers can enjoy music by Mountain Mischief performed on the Downtown Stage.

Events will pick up again at 9 a.m. on Saturday as vendor booths re-open for the day.

The Craft Beer Roadhouse re-opens at 11 a.m.

The day's happenings will include a car show, a Pit Boss Backyard BBQ Throwdown competition, a Cornhole tournament, food trucks, a dunking booth, and the Kids Courtyard.

The day's music acts hitting the Downtown Stage include Sellouts at 11 a.m., Last Dance at 2 p.m., DJ Music at 4 p.m., and Top Gunz at 7 p.m.

Registration for the car show starts at 10 a.m. Car show entries will be judged later, at 1 p.m., with the winners announced at 2 p.m.

The food trucks are set to begin serving at 10 a.m., around the same time the Kids Courtyard will open with the Hot Wheels Track and Spend My Wheel. The Kids Courtyard, located in Municipal Parking Lot 2 across from Subway, will feature several events throughout the day, including Money in the Haystack at 11 a.m.; Duck Pull at noon; Kids Cornhole and rock painting at 1 p.m.; Tic-Tac-Toe and ring toss at 2 p.m.; and a sidewalk chalk contest at 5 p.m.

The dunk tank also opens at 10 a.m. Park Hills Permit Clerk Audrey Arena will climb inside the tank first. Councilman Carl Courtois will enter the dunk tank at 11 a.m., followed by Park Hills Treasurer Brandy Marler at noon. Councilman Alan Coleman enters the tank at 1 p.m. Councilwoman Stacey Easter will be in the tank at 2 p.m., and Associate County Commissioner David Kater is set to enter the tank at 3 p.m. Park Hills Code Enforcement Officer Ray Robertson will be in the dunk tank at 4 p.m., followed by Mineral Area College President Dr. Joe Gilgour at 5 p.m.

At 1 p.m., registration for the Cornhole tournament will be open. Teams of two looking to register before Saturday can do so online at the Park Hills Leadington Chamber of Commerce's website before Friday's online deadline.

The Cornhole tournament will begin at 2 p.m. behind the Slauterhouse Craft Parlour. Cash prizes will be awarded to the top three finishers, with the first-place team taking home $400, second-place winners receiving $200, and the third-place team leaving with $100.

Event-goers can watch some of the area's top grill masters work their culinary magic during the day for the Pit Boss Throwdown in Municipal Parking Lot 1. Contestants will compete in three cooking categories: Chicken, Ribs, and Pork Steaks.

The judging of chicken dishes will take place at 1 p.m., followed by ribs being judged at 1:30 p.m. Pork steak entries will be judged at 2 p.m. The winners in the three categories will be announced at 4 p.m.

Park Hills-Leadington Chamber Executive Director Tammi Coleman said many people had expressed interest in the new event, and organizers are hoping for great weather.

"We're going to go forward with this rain or shine," she said. "We are praying that it's going to be shine.

"We've had people calling from all over the state about the mullet contest," Coleman noted. "We have had crazy amounts of interest all over social media and everywhere I go, so I think this is going to be a magnificent event. And we are so excited to see who all shows up for it."

For more information about Sauces & Shows events, visit the event's Facebook Page: Sauces & Shows, or go to the Events page on the Park Hills-Leadington Chamber of Commerce's website www.phlcoc.net. Organizers can also be contacted directly by email at saucesandshows@gmail.com.

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.