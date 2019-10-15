Scarecrows are popping up at businesses in the downtown area as they participate in the Downtown Park Hills Association (DPHA) Scarecrow Contest happening all month long.
Area residents can vote for their favorites scarecrow at the association's Facebook page, www.facebook.com/downtownparkhills. Visitors to the page can vote once per day all the way up until Halloween when the winner will be announced. In case of a tie, Association President David Easter said that they are prepared to use a third-party judge who is not a member of the association or a downtown business owner.
The results of the contest will be announced at the DPHA’s 14th Trunk or Treat event taking place in the municipal parking lot at 233 W. Main St., next to All Occasions Hall, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 31. The contest winner will get bragging rights and be awarded a traveling trophy, designed by DPHA Member Gene Fritsche, to be displayed in their business until the end of next year’s contest when the trophy will be handed off to a new winner.
While other area cities, such as Farmington, have held similar contests, Easter said the idea was brought to the DPHA by local resident Theresa Naucke and he wanted to thank her for the suggestion. He also said that any other citizens with suggestions of events that could be implemented in the downtown area are always welcomed and appreciated by the association.
As of the end of last week, several downtown businesses had registered for participation in the Scarecrow Contest. Businesses that have registered so far include First State Community Bank, Parkland Flower Girl, RaeCole’s Coffee Bar, Peace of Mind, Trendz Hair Salon, Southeast Missouri Community Credit Union, and Hulsey Properties will also be setting up a scarecrow in front of their new offices located next door to Not Just Comix.
Easter said that they want everyone who is interested in participating to be able to do so but that the contest is confined to businesses in the downtown Park Hills area. He explained that if anyone is unsure if their business qualifies to participate, they can find out by calling 573-431-3577, ext. 37.
A full list of rules and details can be found on the DPHA’s facebook page. Pictures of scarecrows in front of the businesses that are registered to participate so far will also be posted on the association's page for voting.
You have free articles remaining.
Easter said that the DPHA wanted to express their appreciation to all the city officials, the Park Hills-Leadington Chamber of Commerce, sponsors, and the various volunteers that help with all the events in Park Hills throughout the year.
“It all takes a team and takes an effort,” said Easter. “We all appreciate everybody taking their time to do their best to show that the City of Park Hills appreciates it’s citizens and patrons who make events like these possible.”
Easter went on to say that the Scarecrow Contest has been added to the list of annual events in the city and said it’s a great way to lead into the yearly Trunk or Treat event.
Trunk or Treat is a chance for parents to bring their children to a safe place to enjoy Halloween traditions. Treats given out during the event are provided compliments of the local businesses that participate.
“This is a good way to advertise your business,” Easter said of the Trunk or Treat held downtown. “We've even had, in the past, politicians buy a slot, give out candy and advertise that they're running for a certain position.”
Businesses can participate in the Trunk or Treat but are encouraged to register as soon as possible. As of Thursday, there were four open slots of the 25 available. Businesses can register for Trunk or Treat by visiting, https://business.phlcoc.net/events/details/14th-annual-dpha-trunk-n-treat-9736.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.