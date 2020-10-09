Scavenger hunt begins Saturday

Fall is a fantastic time to enjoy the outdoors with your family. It’s a great time to explore nature and appreciate the beauty around you.

Now imagine the possibility of earning $250 while doing that.

#FitFarmingtonMO is sponsoring a Fall into Fitness Scavenger Hunt which begins Saturday. The purpose behind this free event is to help motivate the community to get outside, move and take advantage of some of the city’s parks.

The first step to participate in this scavenger hunt is to secure clues to the prize’s location by answering questions about the event’s 12 #FitFarmingtonMO sponsors by visiting these businesses’ websites or Facebook pages. Details and clues are posted at https://farmington-mo.gov/recreation/fit-farmington/.

Scavenger hunt participants should also follow Fit Farmington MO on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram to obtain more information.

Sponsors include AXES Physical Therapy, BOGO Sandwiches, City of Farmington Parks and Recreation, Earth Mother Health Foods, Farmington Martial Arts, First State Community Bank, Harmony Chiropractic, Hearing Care Partners, Lean Kitchen, Parkland Health Center/BJC, Parkland Health Mart and Sago & Street Eye Care.