School librarian writes children's book

Last year, Roosevelt Elementary School Librarian Missy Tisher wrote what has turned out to be a popular children’s book about wearing COVID-19 protective masks.

“It is called ‘A Mask for Me, A Mask for You,’” she said. “It started out as a little poem that I wrote.

"I read it outloud in June and put it on my own Facebook account. I received so many texts, calls and messages. I thought ‘this is crazy.’”

Tisher reached out to another Farmington instructor who had written a book to find out how to self-publish a book through Amazon.

“It took a couple of tries, because it has to be so many pages, they have to approve it, and finally the third try they decided to publish,” she said. “People can buy it online or eBook through Amazon only.”

Once school started, Tisher said that some teachers had bought the book and asked if she would read it to their class and sign it. Then she gave them a little mask activity to draw out what their favorite mask would look like.

“It’s about a kid going back to school wearing a mask, how it’s going to look,” she said. “My pictures are all emojis, I bought the license to put emojis in.”