The public is encourage to mill around a special set of historical paintings at the Farmington Public Library on display until Jan. 20.
Dave Carter is a Cape Girardeau artist who has found a passion for the water-powered mills in Missouri that early communities used for grinding flour and sawing lumber. He has traveled throughout the southern part of the state documenting, researching and photographing mills as a way of preserving history.
“[My wife and I] made a lot of trips to Bollinger Mill. We both like historic places and places that inspire imagination,” he said. “That led to making a one day trip over to Eminence, Mo. We saw Alley Spring Mill, Reed Spring Mill and Klepzig Mill in one day. Each of those mills are very dramatic, very different from each other, they’re beautiful.
“[I like] old buildings, and mills are kind of a practical romanticism. The environments they’re in are amazing. We were addicted. We started researching mills online, we initially figured there are probably about 45 mill sites left in south Missouri. That proved to be wrong, there are more like 60-75 mill sites that are left. We found out there is no comprehensive list of these mills, and there’s a lot of misinformation about location, history and names. Over three years we’ve been to over 55 sites, and taken thousands of photos.”
According to Carter, the setting of each mill is a natural location for paintings and evokes reflections on the history of each area with their functions and how they originated communities.
“Each location is unique and they tend to be beautiful because they are by streams, waterfalls and springs,” he said. “The paintings seem to touch people more than just something about history, I think it helps to connect people to the basics of existence.
"[Those] people grew their grain, they took it to the mill, they were there while it was being ground, they were handed back flour in sacks, they took that flour home and baked bread or cakes. We go to the store, we buy a loaf of bread, we don’t know where it was baked, we don’t know where the flour was ground, we don’t know where the wheat was grown.”
The mill often served as a community center for its surroundings. It was generally the first commercial building in the area and often the first post office location. During harvest season, most residents of the area would all meet at the mill to have their grain processed. For several days to a couple of weeks, celebrations would be held, neighbors would catch up on the local news and large meals would be held as a community. The central nature of the mill and these events often led to churches, schools and stores to also be built on the site.
As time goes on and many of the buildings are neglected, Carter has concerns about how much of Missouri’s early history is vanishing as many of the mills are decaying and disappearing at a rapid rate.
“We are losing a bunch of these mills,” he said. “There used to be 300 mills just in south Missouri. Missouri itself had 900 mills around the time of the Civil War.
"We are guessing now in south Missouri, there’s 65-75 sites where there’s something left, and maybe 20-25 sites where the site is there, but there’s nothing left of the structure. Some of these that still exist, just in the three years that we have been going and visiting them have really gone down, parts of the buildings are collapsing, they are just too far off the beaten track and too expensive to save them.”
The paintings at the library are for sale, and Carter also sells prints and note cards using the scenes. He stressed that each portrait is an original. When a customer purchases a painting of a mill, that painting is unique even though Carter will often paint the same mill several times.
“I paint from my photographs,” he said. “Some of the more popular mills, I’ve done three to four of the portraits, because I’ve sold the others. Every time I sell one, I look through the photographs and find another view to paint. I don’t do the same scene.
“I’ve done about 45 paintings of about 27 mills. I do two types of paintings. The ones at the Farmington Library are portraits, they are 16 by 20 inches and they are in the same frames. I have a series of larger paintings that feature either details or more of the landscape.”
An accomplished artist with showings throughout Missouri, Carter is a member of the Best of Missouri Hands/Missouri Artisans Association which is a nonprofit organization dedicated to the development and recognition of Missouri artists and artisans through education, interaction and encouragement.
For more information, contact Dave Carter at 660-216-8669, davesstudio@hotmail.com, or https://bestofmissourihands.org/davecarter/
