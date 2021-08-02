Seeing Stars Quilt Exhibition displayed at Cape Arts Council

The Arts Council of Southeast Missouri will host a reception for Seeing Stars: 2021 Regional Quilt Exhibition Aug. 6, 5-9 p.m. The show will be displayed until Aug. 28 and will feature work by quilt artisans across the region.

The Arts Council of Southeast Missouri’s Seeing Stars: Regional Quilt Exhibition was developed to provide a forum to demonstrate the talent, skill and diversity of quilt makers working in the five-state region of Missouri, Illinois, Arkansas, Tennessee and Kentucky), said Ashley Sexton, arts council assistant director and exhibitions coordinator.

“We are honored to work with The National Quilt Museum and their curator, Rachael L. Barr, as award juror for this exhibition,” Sexton said.

The Arts Council of Southeast Missouri will host an opening reception Aug. 6, 5-9 p.m. The opening reception is open to all members of the public. Masks are strongly encouraged. A virtual tour of the exhibition will be available online at www.capearts.org/gallery on Aug. 10.

The Arts Council of Southeast Missouri is located at 16 N. Spanish Street in Cape Girardeau. Galleries are open Tuesday- Friday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

