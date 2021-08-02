 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Seeing Stars Quilt Exhibition displayed at Cape Arts Council
0 comments
top story

Seeing Stars Quilt Exhibition displayed at Cape Arts Council

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Seeing Stars Quilt Exhibition displayed at Cape Arts Council

The National Quilt Museum worked with the Arts Council of Southeast Missouri on the Seeing Stars: 2021 Regional Quilt Exhibition, which will open with a public reception Aug. 6, 5-9 p.m. The show will be displayed until Aug. 28.

 submitted photo

The Arts Council of Southeast Missouri will host a reception for Seeing Stars: 2021 Regional Quilt Exhibition Aug. 6, 5-9 p.m. The show will be displayed until Aug. 28 and will feature work by quilt artisans across the region.

The Arts Council of Southeast Missouri’s Seeing Stars: Regional Quilt Exhibition was developed to provide a forum to demonstrate the talent, skill and diversity of quilt makers working in the five-state region of Missouri, Illinois, Arkansas, Tennessee and Kentucky), said Ashley Sexton, arts council assistant director and exhibitions coordinator.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

“We are honored to work with The National Quilt Museum and their curator, Rachael L. Barr, as award juror for this exhibition,” Sexton said.

The Arts Council of Southeast Missouri will host an opening reception Aug. 6, 5-9 p.m. The opening reception is open to all members of the public. Masks are strongly encouraged. A virtual tour of the exhibition will be available online at www.capearts.org/gallery on Aug. 10.

The Arts Council of Southeast Missouri is located at 16 N. Spanish Street in Cape Girardeau. Galleries are open Tuesday- Friday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Kim Kardashian is in a legal tussle over new brand name

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Small town, big talent
Local

Small town, big talent

  • Updated

He devotes more than 1,500 hours a year outside of his full-time job to a very special project. For those who haven’t calculated the math, tha…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News