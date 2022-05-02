'Seussical' comes to MAC stage

“I’ve never seen such a high level of talent in one group.”

Jason Carr, director of theater for the Mineral Area Fine Arts Academy (MAFAA), is referring to the talented group of people who make up the cast of “Seussical.” He said the level of acting, singing, dancing, artwork, costuming, construction, musicianship of the band and technical aspects are outstanding.

With this cast and crew, he said, he’s completely surrounded by people he admires and respects.

“It’s overwhelming and incredible to have this level of talent with this production,” he said.

As for the performances, he said it’s impossible to narrow it down to what he thinks the audience will enjoy the most.

“The music is infectious and sticks with you for a long time,” he said. “The characters are super fun and colorful. The set is massive and basically a playground. I could go on and on.”

MAFAA’s “Seussical” takes the stage in four performances: Wednesday through Friday at 7 p.m. each evening and a 4 p.m. matinee on Saturday in the Mineral Area College Fine Arts Theater. Tickets are $10 for general admission and may be purchased online at www.mafinearts.org. The Friday evening performance is sold out and most of the Saturday matinee tickets are gone.

Facial coverings are recommended but not required of attendees per Mineral Area College’s policy.

Since the day of auditions for “Seussical,” Carr knew something special was going to happen. As the performance dates got closer, people kept pouring in the doors.

“I was absolutely floored by the emotions flowing through me,” he said. “By the time it was all said and done, we had 92 people show up to be a part of ‘Seussical.’”

Carr gives special thanks to the MAFAA and Mineral Area Council on the Arts for their support of continuing the arts locally and affordably.

“The amount of support MAFAA is receiving from the community is staggering,” he said. “We are ever so blessed. With this size of a cast, there are going to be a variety of challenges.

"From a stomach bug and flu that both circulated throughout the cast and crew to scheduling conflicts and the sheer logistics of trying to fit 90 people on the stage (and backstage) have been a somewhat daunting challenge.”

But eight weeks later, the “Seussical” cast and crew have made it. Now they’re ready to show the results of all their hard work, long hours and dedication.

“We pulled through all of these challenges, and we are stronger for it,” said Carr. “This cast brought back some familiar faces and has flooded us with heaps of new talent.”

He said he will never stop bragging on how much talent is “in our little corner of the world.”

In fact, Carr said he would put the core of this group “up against any cast I’ve ever seen or been a part of. The audience is in for a real treat.”

Because of the enormous size of the group, the set was built as three levels. Carr wanted to incorporate elements making it easier to differentiate between the story's different worlds. One side of the stage is the Jungle Nool, which has two levels. This is the home of the Wickersham Brothers who are on stage during the entire show. The other side of the stage is Whoville, built into three levels. Nestled between the Jungle and Whoville is Mayzie’s nest which is nearly 10 feet off the stage floor.

The backstage crew has worked tirelessly on the set for the last month. Pat Kahn, father of cast member Abby, has been instrumental in contributing to the set and its construction. In fact, he has conquered the majority of the construction and acquired supplies and materials donated by local businesses. The lumber that was donated is valued at about $3,000, in addition to many gallons of paint, boxes of screws and more.

“Pat has been so important to what we are doing at the academy, and we are so ridiculously thankful for him and his wonderful family," Carr said.

The wonderful characters and worlds of Dr. Seuss come alive in “Seussical.” The musical comedy by Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty focuses on Horton Hears a Who, Gertrude McFuzz, and Horton Hatches an Egg. Many other favorites are included throughout the musical, including The Cat in the Hat, JoJo Horton, Gertrude, the Wickersham Brothers and more.

The massive cast consists of performers of all ages who bring Dr. Seuss’s stories to life: Sondra Kekec, The Cat in the Hat; Michael Cantrell, Horton the Elephant; Cadence Kekec, JoJo; Ashton Dane, Thing 1; Sophie Haferkamp, Thing 2; Abbi Hallock, Gertrude McFuzz; Emily Bach, Sour Kangaroo; Randa Hobbs, Young Kangaroo; Destiny Matysik, Mayzie LaBird; Brian Womble, General Genghis Kahn Schmitz; Zach Dane, Mr. Mayor; Jennifer Stokes, Mrs. Mayor; Henry Konzelmann, The Grinch; Eli Hallock, Yertle the Turtle; Rachel St. Pierre, Vlad Vladikoff; Zabien Gusman, Ian Miller and Shaun Circo, Wickersham Brothers; Everly Burd, Cindy Lou Who; Georgie Hobbs, Max the Dog; Emma Stacy, Fish; Sam Konzelmann, Aliza Reid, Eloise Burd, Edwin Carr and Sam Hobbs, Barrel of Monkeys; Amy Welker, Beth Francis, Liz Konzelmann, Mikayla Watkins, Kaity Conaway, Grace Gray, Abby Kahn, London Miscisin, Christon Hahn and Ryley Heady, Bird Ladies; Sophie King, Sawyer Kay, Andy Hobbs, Brayden Mayberry, Jackson Follis, Nekoda Miscisin, Silas Miscisin, Trenton Kelly, Anderson Burd and Viviani Welker, Cadets; Courtlyn Dane, Ashlyn Webb, Lauren Jackson and Ellie Womble, Hunters/Hunches; and Courtlyn Dane, Karlee Dickey, Kama Wolk, Claire Francis, Selah Martin, Kian Garrity, Audrey Matthews, Hannah Matthews, Brandi Corcoran, Katara Corcoran, Alex Hobbs, Nikki Hobbs, Bella Hobbs, Kaycee Hobbs, Sarah Stacy, Keira Monks, Kendra Ward, Mya Henson, Taya Watts, Liam Lynch, Heather Northcutt, Ella Kekec, Kelly Sutton, Ellie Womble, Reese Stokes, Joslyn Soltys, Molli Reid, Lauren Jackson, Toly McFarland, Caraline Willard, Lillie Anglin, Abagayle Reid, Lexi Eaton, Zalyn Gasaway, Gwenyth Hahn, Leah Hale, Ashlyn Webb, Lucas Anglin, Cadence Elders and Taya Watts, the Whos Down in Whoville.

Backstage crew members include Carr as director; Rachel St. Pierre, stage manager; Annette Gratton, assistant stage manager; Amy Welker, London Miscisin, Rachel St. Pierre and Destiny Matysik, choreography; Sherry Francis, vocal director; Sondra Kekec, assistant vocal director/impromptu piano wizard; James Patrick Kahn, master carpenter; Joshua Politte, Sam Gallaher, Annette Gratton and Jason Carr, lights; James Patrick Kahn and Jason Carr, set design; James Patrick Kahn, Jason Carr, Kydyn Harper, Maddi Webb, Autumn Harris, Mya Sellers, Ashe Gratton, Rachel St. Pierre, Annette Gratton, Michael Cantrell and Ian Miller, set construction; Annette Gratton, Rachel St. Pierre, Lyn Ruess, London Miscisin, Sam Konzelmann, Ashe Gratton, Mya Sellers, Jason Carr and Autumn Harris, art; Lyn Ruess, Jason Carr, Annette Gratton, Edwin Carr, London Miscisin, Sam Konzelmann, Zabien Gusman, Ashlyn Webb, Maddi Webb, Lynn Ruess, Shaun Circo, Abbi Hallock, Eli Hallock and Christon Hahn, painting crew; Greg Gill, sound; Sondra Kekec, Kylie Womble, Julianne Kleppe, Angela Garrity, Rachel St. Pierre, costuming; Rachel St. Pierre, prop mistress; Kylie Womble, Angela Garrity and Dawn Fuemmeler, props; Kylie Womble, clover maker supreme; Amanda Dement, band leader.

They wish to thank James Patrick Kahn, Lowe’s of Farmington, Home Depot of Festus, RP Lumber, Juli Kleppe, Rachel St. Pierre, City of Park Hills, Annette Gatton, Mineral Area College, Bob Monks, Dr. Joe Gilgour, Roger McMillian, Joshua Politte, Kylie Womble, Dawn Fuemmeler, Kristi Scott and Farmington High School Library.

“Sit back and open your minds,” said Carr. “Step into the Jungle of Nool, take a trip to Whoville, and think your biggest Thinks. Will you believe Horton? Will you choose to take sides with the Sour Kangaroo? Whatever you decide, use your imagination and enjoy yourselves.

“The cast, crew and myself thank you. We wouldn’t be here without you! Enjoy the show!”

