SFC Fair Queen, Little Miss crowned

“I plan to try to attend every event out here and get around to the local schools and let them know that 4H and FFA aren’t just for farmers,” Carrow said after her victory. “It's for everyone.”

She is studying agriculture at Mineral Area College, although that program was eliminated at the end of school year. As of now, she said she can either finish up at MAC by taking classes that kind of relate or transfer to Missouri State or Southeast Missouri State.

According to her bio, she enjoys showing livestock, camping, fishing and guiding the youth around her.

Pigg is a student at Central High School and is looking to pursue a career in nursing. Her bio said she is a cheerleader, church member, and 4H member. She also enjoys spending time with her friends and family.

North County student Anna Moore was announced as a candidate but did not compete on Monday.

After last year’s cancellation, event organizer Natalie Long was glad to have it again.