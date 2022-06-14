SFC Fair returns next week

The St. Francois County Fair returns next week for another year of food, fun, and festivities.

For nearly 150 years, the fair has been a part of St. Francois County. While admission price varies by day, carnival wristbands are $25, with the first day of the carnival being June 22.

The Fair Queen and Little Miss Contest kick off official fair activities at 6 p.m. June 20. This is free to attend.

There is one contestant for the Fair Queen contest, Jayden Carrow, 18, of Bonne Terre. She just recently graduated from North County, and is the sister of the current Fair Queen, Jordan Carrow. Jayden will present her talent before being crowned.

Activities really kick off June 22 with a Super Farmer Contest starting at 5:30 p.m., followed by the 4-H Horse Show at 6 p.m. This is also the first day that the carnival will be available, running from 6 to 10 p.m. Admission to the fair this day is also free.

On June 23, admission is $5 for those above the age of 5. Kicking off the day, the events start with a Livestock Show.

The Livestock Show kicks off with the showing of chickens and rabbits at 8 a.m., followed by sheep at 3 p.m. Goats will follow sheep, starting after 4:30 p.m. Swine will begin no earlier than 5:30 p.m.

There will also be a 4D Barrel Race at 7 p.m.

On June 24, there’s a full day of events.

The livestock show continues with a cattle show, with focus on market steers at 8 a.m. Following the focus on steers, the youth and open breeding cattle follows. After the youth cattle, dairy cattle will follow the beef breeding classes, and a leadline costume contest is last to run, following the dairy show.

Cowboy Mounted Shooting is at 6:30 p.m., followed by a Ridgeway Pass Concert at 7 p.m. with a William Clark Green Concert at 8:30 p.m. Admission for this day is $15 for everyone above the age of 13, $9 for kids 6-12, and free for those 5 and under.

The last day, June 25, has the most events planned for the day. Starting at 9 a.m. and going to close, there will be a petting zoo available. At 10 a.m., antique tractors will be showcased.

The PeeWee Show will be held for children ages 3-7 who are not currently involved in 4H. The species available to be shown include sheep, goats, swine, and bucket calf. Entries are limited to one entry per species. Registration at 10 a.m., show time at 10:30 a.m. at the show barn. Awards follow.

Then at 12:30 p.m. there is a kids tractor pull.

Sale of Champions is at 3 p.m. with a stock dog show at 5 p.m. At the same time as the stock dog show, there will be a Sweetwater Holler Concert.

That same night, the Good Ole Boys Truck Pull is at 6 p.m., and finally the Top GunZ Concert takes place at 8 p.m. There is free admission for all until noon. From noon to 4 p.m. the cost is $5 for all, and after 4 p.m. the cost is $15 for everyone above the age of 12, $9 for ages 6-12, and for 5 and under free.

Something new for this year’s fair is the first ever Happy Hour. It is only available at the concert area beer tent and mixed drink stand. From 5 to 8 p.m. on June 25, there will be half-priced mixed drinks and discounted beer pitchers available. A full menu will be available at the fair.

Danielle Thurman is a reporter for the Daily Journal and can be contacted at dthurman@dailyjournalonline.com or 573-518-3616.

