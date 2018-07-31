SFC Fair starts today

The 145th St. Francois County Fair returns to the fairgrounds today through Saturday for a week of judging FFA and 4-H projects completed by young people throughout the county, as well as family friendly activities for all ages.
Gate admission is $4 on Tuesday through Thursday; and $8 on Friday and Saturday.
Kicking off this year’s fair a day before the official start was the queen contest held Monday night.
Crowned this year's Fair Queen was Taylor Chilton, 21, of Farmington. The daughter of Rick and Sandy Chilton, she is a graduate of Farmington High School. She previously studied at Mineral Area College and is currently attending Missouri Baptist University where she is going for her Bachelor's Degree in Social Work, with the intention of becoming a mental health and substance abuse counselor.
Chilton previously won the St. Francois County Grand Champion Reserve in the 2010 Sale of Champions.
Queen runner-up was Kate Will, 19, of Farmington. The daughter of Rick and Diane Will, she will be a sophomore this fall at Mineral Area College where she is studying to become an agriculture teacher. Will received an area degree in FFA and is trying for her state.
Here’s the schedule for today and Wednesday:
Tuesday
7:30 a.m. Swine arrivals to begin/time slots assigned
8 a.m. Junior Steers, Sheep, Goats in place
8 a.m. Junior Livestock Weigh-in and Ultrasound (Swine, Sheep, Goats & Steers in this order)
2–6 p.m. Enter Home Economics Exhibits & Jr. Cured Meats
2-6 p.m. Enter Floriculture exhibits
2-6 p.m. Enter Field Crops
2 p.m. Other Junior Livestock Exhibits to be in place other than market class exhibits
4-6 p.m. All Poultry and Rabbits in Place
4:15 p.m. – Jr. Livestock Committee Meeting – Youth Activities Bldg. (YAB)
4:45 p.m. – Jr. Exhibitors Meeting – YAB
6:30 p.m. – Jr. Sheep Show and Judging – YAB
7-9 p.m. Home Economics Exhibits & Jr. Cured Meats Judging
7:15 p.m. Jr. Swine Show & Judging – YAB
Wednesday
1 p.m. Judging Field Crops
5 p.m. Open Dairy Cattle in Place
6:30 p.m. Jr. Goat Show & Judging – YAB
7 p.m. St. Francois County Fair House Show
7:15 p.m. Jr. Beef Show & Judging; Jr. Heifer Show & Judging; Jr. Dairy Show & Judging; Jr. Open Poultry & Rabbit Judging
Looking forward, the Sale of Champions takes place at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in the YAB; on Saturday at 7 p.m., the Bootheelers Tractor Pullers will entertain the crowd; and at 8 p.m. Saturday, the Southern Brothers Band finishes out the fair with a free concert.
This year's announcement by the fair board that there will be no carnival rides at the fair doesn't mean that there won't be activities for children this year.
Animals 'R' Us, a free mobile petting zoo and animal attraction will be on the grounds 4-10 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday.
The fair board has also brought in Carson & Barnes' CircusSaurus, an event in which "Dinosaurs Come to Life." Showtimes will be at 4, 6 and 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday. Saturday showtimes will be at 1, 3, 5, 7 and 9 p.m.
For additional information go to www.sfcfairgrounds.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.