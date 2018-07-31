Subscribe for 17¢ / day
SFC Fair starts today
Buy Now

Selected 2018 St. Francois County Fair Queen at Monday night's coronation held at the fairgrounds was Taylor Chilton, 21, of Farmington, center. Queen runner-up was Kate Will, 19, of Farmington, left. Chilton was crowned by 2017 St. Francois County Fair Queen Emma Grace Govreau, right.

 Kevin R. Jenkins, Daily Journal

The 145th St. Francois County Fair returns to the fairgrounds today through Saturday for a week of judging FFA and 4-H projects completed by young people throughout the county, as well as family friendly activities for all ages.

Gate admission is $4 on Tuesday through Thursday; and $8 on Friday and Saturday. 

Kicking off this year’s fair a day before the official start was the queen contest held Monday night.

Crowned this year's Fair Queen was Taylor Chilton, 21, of Farmington. The daughter of Rick and Sandy Chilton, she is a graduate of Farmington High School. She previously studied at Mineral Area College and is currently attending Missouri Baptist University where she is going for her Bachelor's Degree in Social Work, with the intention of becoming a mental health and substance abuse counselor.

Chilton previously won the St. Francois County Grand Champion Reserve in the 2010 Sale of Champions.

Queen runner-up was Kate Will, 19, of Farmington. The daughter of Rick and Diane Will, she will be a sophomore this fall at Mineral Area College where she is studying to become an agriculture teacher. Will received an area degree in FFA and is trying for her state.

Here’s the schedule for today and Wednesday:

Tuesday

7:30 a.m. Swine arrivals to begin/time slots assigned

8 a.m. Junior Steers, Sheep, Goats in place

8 a.m. Junior Livestock Weigh-in and Ultrasound (Swine, Sheep, Goats & Steers in this order)

2–6 p.m. Enter Home Economics Exhibits & Jr. Cured Meats

2-6 p.m. Enter Floriculture exhibits

2-6 p.m. Enter Field Crops

2 p.m. Other Junior Livestock Exhibits to be in place other than market class exhibits

4-6 p.m. All Poultry and Rabbits in Place

4:15 p.m. – Jr. Livestock Committee Meeting – Youth Activities Bldg. (YAB)

4:45 p.m. – Jr. Exhibitors Meeting – YAB

6:30 p.m. – Jr. Sheep Show and Judging – YAB

7-9 p.m. Home Economics Exhibits & Jr. Cured Meats Judging

7:15 p.m. Jr. Swine Show & Judging – YAB

Wednesday

1 p.m. Judging Field Crops

5 p.m. Open Dairy Cattle in Place

6:30 p.m. Jr. Goat Show & Judging – YAB

7 p.m. St. Francois County Fair House Show

7:15 p.m. Jr. Beef Show & Judging; Jr. Heifer Show & Judging; Jr. Dairy Show & Judging; Jr. Open Poultry & Rabbit Judging

Looking forward, the Sale of Champions takes place at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in the YAB; on Saturday at 7 p.m., the Bootheelers Tractor Pullers will entertain the crowd; and at 8 p.m. Saturday, the Southern Brothers Band finishes out the fair with a free concert.

This year's announcement by the fair board that there will be no carnival rides at the fair doesn't mean that there won't be activities for children this year.

Animals 'R' Us, a free mobile petting zoo and animal attraction will be on the grounds 4-10 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday.

The fair board has also brought in Carson & Barnes' CircusSaurus, an event in which "Dinosaurs Come to Life." Showtimes will be at 4, 6 and 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday. Saturday showtimes will be at 1, 3, 5, 7 and 9 p.m.

For additional information go to www.sfcfairgrounds.com.

Kevin Jenkins is a reporter for the Daily Journal and can be reached at 573-518-3614 or kjenkins@dailyjournalonline.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Reporter

Load comments