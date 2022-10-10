‘Shaken, Not Stirred’ concert Oct. 22

Don’t miss three casino-themed events sponsored by the Mineral Area Council on the Arts.

This full-day event takes place Oct. 22 at Farmington Centene Center.

The “Artist Hot Streak” art fair begins at 9 a.m. where local artists showcase and sell their creations and products to the community.

During the art fair, attendees will have a chance to purchase food from food trucks Kater Me, Hooked on The Riverside Grill, Amy’s Goodies, and Old Village Mercantile on the Road. Live music will be provided by pianist Cory King, pop band Fields of Eden, and the Sellouts Cover Band.

This first event concludes at 3 p.m.

The casino-themed day continues at 5 p.m. with MACOA hosting an “Odds on Luck” pre-concert party, with games and prizes. A $35 ticket includes admission to the exclusive party with gourmet appetizers catered by Twin Oaks Winery, party favors and five tickets to play games. Additional game tickets may be purchased.

Prizes include gift cards and items generously donated from local businesses including 12 West, Old No. 102 Tap House, CJ Lighting and Fans, El Tapatio, Lix Custard, Lou Lou’s Cakes, The Lunch Lady, The Magic Shop, The Missouri Shirt Company, The Oasis Bookstore, The Old Mine Crab House, Sand Trap Indoor Golf Club, and more.

There will even be sightings of “Bond Girls” who will serve as hostesses at the party. In addition, drink tickets will be available for purchase. Guests for the “Odds on Luck” party must be 21 years or older.

Throughout the day’s events, people may purchase chances to win raffle prizes. These ticket sales end at 7 p.m. at the start of the concert.

Raffle item donations include a Pit Boss Smoker donated by Mineral Area College Foundation, a one-night stay at the Inn St. Gemme Beauvais in Ste. Genevieve, ticket voucher for The Sheldon Concert Hall in St. Louis, décor by Pretty Porch, and art by local artists Lionheart Collection, InDios Inspiration and Dianne Dickerson.

The last event of the day is the 7 p.m. “Shaken, Not Stirred” – The Music of James Bond Movies concert presented as a collaboration between MACOA, Mineral Area Fine Arts Academy and MAC, with co-sponsorship by the City of Farmington.

The concert is coordinated by Dr. Kevin White who has orchestrated and arranged the tunes specifically for the more than 75-member MAFAA Studio Orchestra, or concert band.

The orchestra has a decades-long history of performing standard concert band repertoire.

Under White’s direction, it has rehearsed the 18 numbers which span the long history of the James Bond films.

Don’t miss the instrumental theme songs, sultry ballads and powerhouse of tunes from the James Bond movies.

White, who is an icon known locally for his talent and skills as an accomplished musician and composer, completed a master’s degree in trumpet performance from Loyola University and obtained his doctoral degree in music composition from University of South Carolina. He taught music courses and led the music department at MAC for 23 years.

Recently, White coordinated and arranged both instrumental and vocal music for the 20th Baby Boomer Reunion Concert at the Farmington Centene Center. He has also arranged music for the Centene Center’s History of Country Music series for 10 years.

White has performed with artists such as Captain and Tennille, Temptations, Four Tops, Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus, Tommy Dorsey Orchestra, and the Guy Lombardo Orchestra.

He is a trumpeter in the Mineral Area Kicks Band and has performed for the Mineral Area Night of Jazz and Mineral Area Jazz Festival for many years.

Tickets are $15 for the “Shaken, Not Stirred” concert and can be purchased at the civic center or online at https://checkout.square.site/buy/YL3F4VVLIHEGUPNJET6R6BYC. A combination concert-and-party ticket can also be purchased online.

The City of Farmington and MACOA are grateful for the relationship with MAC and MAFAA. MACOA has provided decades of inspiration to the region since the fall of 1990. Through the years, MACOA's mission has been to promote, create and support opportunities for the community to experience the arts right here and to do so affordably.

“MACOA sponsors the arts in many ways,” said Scottye Adkins, MACOA’s executive director. “The effort to inspire comes in many forms.”

She said artists and performers are brought to perform in the Parkland from cities such as Nashville, New York, Dallas, Kansas City, St. Louis, and more. To many of the residents of the six counties MACOA serves, these opportunities would otherwise be unattainable.

“The inspiration MACOA provides to the art community also takes shape as opportunities to perform or showcase personal artwork locally,” said Adkins. “A concert like ‘Shaken, Not Stirred’ allows local performers the opportunity to be on stage as part of a large ensemble to create challenging and masterpiece works, all while having fun!”