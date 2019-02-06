Although the play might have been written more than 400 years ago, William Shakespeare’s “Romeo and Juliet” is still as popular as ever.
The themes of the play are timeless and have transcended across generations. The tragic love story hasn’t changed since the play was written, yet fans are still mesmerized by the dream of finding love. The classic story is acted out on stages around the world. And who can forget the famous balcony scene?
The characters of Romeo and Juliet have been portrayed not only in theater but music, dance, literature and art. The pair’s families—the Montagues and the Capulets—were enemies. Then Romeo and Juliet met at a masked ball and fell in love. They later secretly wed. But many tragic events take place, ending with the ultimate sacrifices in the name of love. When the families learn of the tragic occurrences, they agree to finally end their feud.
MAC Theater Director Chuck Gallaher said, “'Romeo and Juliet’ may be the most popular and certainly the most performed play written by Shakespeare. With its themes of the value and forcefulness of love against all odds, I felt like this would be a great play to open up for Valentine’s Day.”
According to Gallaher, this performance includes performances whose ages range from 14 to 60.
“They have all buckled down and helped each other out during the rehearsal process. It’s very cool to watch some of our veteran performers help out some of our newbies. The coaching and explaining really come in handy.”
Gallaher said this performance has been a bit challenging.
“To find this many people willing to give learning Shakespeare a chance was very daunting," he said. "This cast has changed a lot from the initial cast list posting.”
He said there were some complications for certain members so they had to drop out.
“But we made some moves that I think have benefited the show for the better," he said.
The cast of 21 takes the stage on Valentine’s Day at 7 p.m. in Mineral Area College’s Fine Arts Theater. They also perform Feb. 15-16 at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are available at the MAC Bookstore or at the door on the evening of the performance. Cost is $7 general admission and $3 for students and senior citizens.
The large cast list includes Montague, Frank Miller; Lady Montague, Katie Vineyard; Romeo Montague, Michael Cantrell; Mercutio, Dorian Carrillo; Benvolio, Ian Miller; Abram, Jacob Henderson; Balthasar, Kevin Bohnenkamp; Friar Lawrence, John Jones; Capulet, David Orzel; Lady Capulet, Shelley Bishop; Juliet Capulet, Hannah Hale; Nurse, Laura Raymer; Tybalt, Sandra Szendrey; Paris, Zach Pinkley; Gregory/Servant 2, Courtlyn Dane; Peter/Sampson/Servant 1, Hunter Reese; Prince, Jonathan Turner; Friar John/Citizen/Party Goer, Abigail Long; The Apothecary, Ricky Phillips; Chief Watchman/Citizen/Party Goer, Faith Smothers; Watchman/Citizen/Party Goer, Destiney Korando.
Auditions for the next performance, Patricia Resnick’s “9 to 5,” will be held Feb. 17 at 2 p.m. in MAC’s Fine Art’s Theater. “9 to 5” will be performed April 10-13. For those auditioning for “9 to 5,” please have a one-minute song accompaniment and wear comfortable clothes for a dance audition. Actors will also perform a cold read.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.