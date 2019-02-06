Try 1 month for 99¢

Although the play might have been written more than 400 years ago, William Shakespeare’s “Romeo and Juliet” is still as popular as ever.

The themes of the play are timeless and have transcended across generations. The tragic love story hasn’t changed since the play was written, yet fans are still mesmerized by the dream of finding love. The classic story is acted out on stages around the world. And who can forget the famous balcony scene?

The characters of Romeo and Juliet have been portrayed not only in theater but music, dance, literature and art. The pair’s families—the Montagues and the Capulets—were enemies. Then Romeo and Juliet met at a masked ball and fell in love. They later secretly wed. But many tragic events take place, ending with the ultimate sacrifices in the name of love. When the families learn of the tragic occurrences, they agree to finally end their feud.

MAC Theater Director Chuck Gallaher said, “'Romeo and Juliet’ may be the most popular and certainly the most performed play written by Shakespeare. With its themes of the value and forcefulness of love against all odds, I felt like this would be a great play to open up for Valentine’s Day.”

According to Gallaher, this performance includes performances whose ages range from 14 to 60.

“They have all buckled down and helped each other out during the rehearsal process. It’s very cool to watch some of our veteran performers help out some of our newbies. The coaching and explaining really come in handy.”

Gallaher said this performance has been a bit challenging.

“To find this many people willing to give learning Shakespeare a chance was very daunting," he said. "This cast has changed a lot from the initial cast list posting.”

He said there were some complications for certain members so they had to drop out.

“But we made some moves that I think have benefited the show for the better," he said.

The cast of 21 takes the stage on Valentine’s Day at 7 p.m. in Mineral Area College’s Fine Arts Theater. They also perform Feb. 15-16 at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are available at the MAC Bookstore or at the door on the evening of the performance. Cost is $7 general admission and $3 for students and senior citizens.

The large cast list includes Montague, Frank Miller; Lady Montague, Katie Vineyard; Romeo Montague, Michael Cantrell; Mercutio, Dorian Carrillo; Benvolio, Ian Miller; Abram, Jacob Henderson; Balthasar, Kevin Bohnenkamp; Friar Lawrence, John Jones; Capulet, David Orzel; Lady Capulet, Shelley Bishop; Juliet Capulet, Hannah Hale; Nurse, Laura Raymer; Tybalt, Sandra Szendrey; Paris, Zach Pinkley; Gregory/Servant 2, Courtlyn Dane; Peter/Sampson/Servant 1, Hunter Reese; Prince, Jonathan Turner; Friar John/Citizen/Party Goer, Abigail Long; The Apothecary, Ricky Phillips; Chief Watchman/Citizen/Party Goer, Faith Smothers; Watchman/Citizen/Party Goer, Destiney Korando.

Auditions for the next performance, Patricia Resnick’s “9 to 5,” will be held Feb. 17 at 2 p.m. in MAC’s Fine Art’s Theater. “9 to 5” will be performed April 10-13. For those auditioning for “9 to 5,” please have a one-minute song accompaniment and wear comfortable clothes for a dance audition. Actors will also perform a cold read.

